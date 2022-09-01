Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Juventus’ Arthur in the final hours of the transfer window, while three loan deals have been agreed – with more expected before the deadline.

A midfielder is to arrive… on loan

The day started out with surprise reports that Liverpool landed on Juventus’ Arthur as their midfield solution, a move they swiftly turned to follow Jordan Henderson‘s injury.

The 26-year-old’s name came out of the blue and before we knew it the plane trackers were on the case, with Arthur Merseyside-bound to complete medical checks and sign on the dotted line.

There was a mix of relief and concern from fans over the Reds’ loan pursuit of the Brazilian, with his injury history making at feel as though he’d fit in the midfield department almost too well.

But in TIA’s analysis of Arthur, you can see why he was an option for Liverpool as a player who can rotate with Thiago, having shown very similar characteristics to the Spaniard.

#Arthur lascia Torino e vola in direzione #Liverpool: a pomeriggio le visite mediche con i Reds // Arthur is leaving for Liverpool. He'll undergo a medical with the Reds this afternoon ???? @Goalitalia @Goal pic.twitter.com/6TNQiHwfug — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) September 1, 2022

You can read more about his strengths, weaknesses and style of play here.

There were suggestions that Arthur is currently injured but those claims have been allayed, with the midfielder said to be “physically 100 percent.”

It’s now seemingly a case of waiting for Liverpool’s announcement.

Get your yellow tie on, it’s all about deadline day

Nat Phillips was the target for Southampton on Thursday but Liverpool are “reluctant to let him go” – he is fifth-choice for Klopp and seen as a valuable back-up

Paul Glatzel has joined Tranmere for the second season running in another loan deal for the forward, let’s hope we see plenty of goals from him!

Jack Bearne has made a temporary move to Kidderminster, while Fidel O’Rourke joined Caernarfon Town on loan – further loan moves are expected for academy players before the deadline, including Jake Cain.

Latest Liverpool FC news

The FA are investigating an incident that showed a Newcastle staff member appearing to throw an object towards Liverpool’s bench after the winner of Wednesday – a petty response, wasn’t it?

If you saw any rumours of Liverpool offering Kostas Tsimikas as part of the Arthur deal and thought, there is no way that is legit, you’d be right! The Mail‘s Dom King said as much.

Klopp hailed Harvey Elliott as “the best player on the pitch” after Wednesday’s win, picking up from “where he was before the bad injury.”

Latest Transfer Talk

We are delighted to announce we have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund! ?? Read more ?? — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2022

Chelsea are close to finalising a deal with Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Marcos Alonso going the other way, according to the Athletic. Interesting indeed.

Going the other way, Chelsea are preparing to let Billy Gilmour head to Brighton in a £9 million deal, as per the Telegraph – some of their business has been very odd

Manchester City have signed Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji on a five-year deal, why you ask? Think it’s just because they can…

Bamba Dieng must decided if he wants to land at Leeds, if the deal goes through Dan James is to go to Fulham on a season-long loan, finding himself teammates with ex-Chelsea man Willian

Tweet of the day and match of the night

We’ve missed the plane tracking, although Liverpool Airport got a little carried away as Arthur ended up in Blackpool!

While you keep an eye on all the deadline day business, there is a match you can watch at the same time with Leicester hosting Man United. In the UK you can find the match on BT Sport at 8pm.