Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Everton vs. Liverpool – Follow the 241st Merseyside derby here!

Liverpool visit Everton in a huge Merseyside derby this afternoon, as the Reds look for a third Premier League win in a row. We’re live to bring you the latest from Goodison Park.

Kickoff at Goodison Park is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

 

Teams

Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Davies, Iwobi; Gray, Gordon, Maupay

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, McNeil, Coleman, Gana, Vinagre, Mills, Rondon

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Elliott, Carvalho; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Arthur, Bajcetic, Milner, Jota, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments