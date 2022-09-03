Liverpool visit Everton in a huge Merseyside derby this afternoon, as the Reds look for a third Premier League win in a row. We’re live to bring you the latest from Goodison Park.

Kickoff at Goodison Park is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Teams

Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Davies, Iwobi; Gray, Gordon, Maupay

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, McNeil, Coleman, Gana, Vinagre, Mills, Rondon

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Elliott, Carvalho; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Arthur, Bajcetic, Milner, Jota, Firmino

