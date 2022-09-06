As Liverpool prepare for their trip to Napoli to kick off the Champions League, Tuesday brought good and bad news on the injury front and another new deal.

Mixed injury news for Liverpool vs. Napoli

On the eve of the Reds’ trip to Naples, there were some telling signs in the open training session held on Merseyside.

Neither Fabio Carvalho nor Curtis Jones emerged with the group at the AXA Training Centre, with Jordan Henderson also absent having suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out for the rest of September.

Liverpool subsequently confirmed their 21-man travelling squad for the tie, with that trio not making the flight along with long-term absentees Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Meanwhile, Napoli were able to welcome back Hirving Lozano following a head injury, but Victor Osimhen again trained alone.

Another new contract!

Following an extension for leading goalscorer Leanne Kiernan on Monday, the following day brought a new long-term contract for Liverpool FC Women striker Missy Bo Kearns.

The Scouser, who has risen through the academy ranks to take up a key role under Matt Beard, has become the latest to put pen to paper ahead of the Women’s Super League campaign.

“This is what I dreamed about as a kid and for it to come true and to be living the dream every single day, it’s unbelievable,” Kearns told the club’s official website.

“I love the moment that I’m in and I’m just going to work hard for the club. I can’t wait to see where I’m at, I want to push myself.

“I’ve played against top opposition internationally and in cups but to do it every week, I just can’t wait for it as it will be more of a test.”

Ins and outs for Europe

Quickfire LFC news

Alisson has welcomed “good friend” Arthur – and backed him to “bring even more quality to our team” (LFC)

John Achterberg has been charged by the FA for “improper behaviour” in the 2-1 win over Newcastle (FA)

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti claims the “scream of our stadium will reach Anfield” (Echo)

Maxi Rodriguez, Glen Johnson, Djimi Traore, Anthony Le Tallec and Salif Diao have all joined the LFC legends squad to play Man United this month (LFC)

Around the Prem

If Wolves‘ move for Diego Costa falls through, they’ll turn their attention to…Andy Carroll (Telegraph)

Nathan Redmond is set to leave Southampton for Besiktas, Fenerbahce or Galatasaray (Athletic)

Eric Bailly has accused Man United of an English player (read: Harry Maguire) bias (Mirror)

Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey has received his first call-up for Ghana (Ghana FA)

Tweet of the day

"A few Ballon d'Ors, a few Champions Leagues." ? A pleasure to sit down with PFA member & @LFC star Fábio Carvalho to have some fun with #PFAThisOrThat?? Watch now ?? — Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) September 5, 2022

Worth watching tonight

The Champions League starts tonight, so take your pick! We’ll be watching Celtic vs. Real Madrid on BT Sport 1 at 8pm.