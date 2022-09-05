On a rare day neither pre- or post-match, Liverpool launched their new third kit for 2022/23, while attention turned to the Champions League trip to Napoli.

Liverpool unveil their third kit

With the campaign already six games old, Monday brought the official unveiling of the new Nike third kit – which, in truth, had been already, rather awkwardly, been leaked by an ASOS model back in June.

It is arguably the best Liverpool shirt in recent years.

The official colourway is a blend of ‘dark atomic teal’ and ‘rio teal’ with an all-over pattern, with ‘siren red’ for the cuffs and logos.

Fabinho, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz took centre stage for the unveiling, filmed at the iconic Olympia venue in the city.

Two doubts for Napoli?

Liverpool are not the only side facing injury issues at this early stage of the season, though their problems are improving as the days go by.

Thiago is set to return to training this week, while both Joel Matip and Diogo Jota were back on the field in Saturday’s draw at Everton and Fabio Carvalho is not expected to face a lengthy spell out.

Next up is a trip to Napoli to open the Champions League campaign, and the Italian side have confirmed two new fitness issues.

Hirving Lozano was stretchered off with a head injury during the weekend’s 2-1 win at Lazio and “worked individually” on Monday, while striker Victor Osimhen also “trained on his own” due to a knock, the club report.

Latest on This Is Anfield

Quickfire LFC news

Luis Diaz‘s indigenous Colombian community is being “seriously damaged” by Standard Chartered-funded mines (The Athletic)

Carlos del Cerro Grande is the referee in charge of Napoli vs. Liverpool on Wednesday (UEFA)

Claims of a “conspiracy” over Naby Keita‘s Champions League squad omission have been quashed (Mirror)

Unreliable sources in Italy claim Liverpool first wanted Denis Zakaria, not Arthur, from Juventus (Calciomercato)

Around the Premier League

Wolves are set to sign Diego Costa on a free transfer following long-term injury to new striker Sasa Kalajdzic (The Athletic)

Reece James has signed a new six-year contract with Chelsea (CFC)

Referees for the next round of Premier League fixtures have been confirmed, with Andy Madley in charge of Liverpool vs. Wolves (PL)

David Moyes and Declan Rice were not charged with their comments about the officiating in West Ham‘s 2-1 loss to Chelsea, which says it all (Evening Standard)

