Liverpool take on Everton in the first women’s Merseyside derby since 2019, kicking off at Anfield. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds are back in the Women’s Super League after two seasons away and have begun the campaign in perfect fashion, clinching a 2-1 victory over champions Chelsea.

Tonight brings a different challenge as city rivals Everton arrive at Anfield for a tie set to take place in front of thousands of supporters.

Can Matt Beard’s side make it two from two and keep up with the likes of Arsenal, Man United and Aston Villa at the top?

Check This Is Anfield for updates from the match.

The match gets underway at 6.45pm (BST) – or 1.45pm in New York, 10.45am in Los Angeles, 3.45am (Monday) in Sydney, 9.45pm in Dubai and 8.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Everton is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Everton is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Everton is being shown live on Sportsnet in Canada, which is available to live stream here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Merseyside derby on the following channels worldwide:

DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Star+, Optus Sport, Premier Sport, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, WOW, The FA Player, DAZN, Spark Sport, V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway, Viaplay Poland, Viaplay Sweden

