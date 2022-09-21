Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

When Liverpool made Bellingham move & update on injured trio – Latest LFC News

Details of a previous move for Jude Bellingham as well as an injury update on three injured players are all included in today’s Liverpool news round up.

 

When Liverpool tried and failed to land Jude

Liverpool are expected to make a big attempt to sign Bellingham next year, but it won’t be the first time they’ve tried to persuade the midfielder to make the switch to Merseyside.

Their first move for the midfielder came a decade ago. Bellingham was only nine, and playing for Birmingham’s under-11s, when his family were first approached over a move to Merseyside.

According to The Athletic, he was handed a two-day trial at the academy training ground in Kirkby back in 2012, where Bellingham, accompanied by his parents, took part in training and was given a tour of the facilities.

“During his stay he made a lasting impression on staff,” James Pearce explains, “not only with his ability but with his maturity.”

Matt Newbury, at the time an academy scout for Liverpool, had recommended Bellingham having previously worked as academy recruitment officer for Birmingham, with a compensation deal to be worth only £9,000.

But despite their attempts to convince the player and his family to relocate from the Midlands, they decided to stay put, also turning down Chelsea and Man City.

Let’s hope their next pursuit will be more successful!

 

3 things today: Update on injured trio

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 18, 2022: Liverpool's Leanne Kiernan during the FA Women’s Super League match between Liverpool FC Women and Chelsea FC Women at Prenton Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 2, 2022: The Chelsea crest on a corner flag pictured before the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Chelsea have sacked commercial director Damian Willoughby after he sent “inappropriate messages” to a female football finance agent. (BBC Sport)

  • Chilling audio clips have emerged from the moments before the plane that killed Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson took off in 2019. (BBC News)

  • England have presented their new home and away kits for the 2022 World Cup. Surely that home strip is just one for training?!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

What do we think of Bobby’s five-a-side team, then?

Scotland host Ukraine in a Nations League clash at Hampden Park tonight. No Andy Robertson, of course, who’s still nursing an injury.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments