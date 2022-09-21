Details of a previous move for Jude Bellingham as well as an injury update on three injured players are all included in today’s Liverpool news round up.

When Liverpool tried and failed to land Jude

Liverpool are expected to make a big attempt to sign Bellingham next year, but it won’t be the first time they’ve tried to persuade the midfielder to make the switch to Merseyside.

Their first move for the midfielder came a decade ago. Bellingham was only nine, and playing for Birmingham’s under-11s, when his family were first approached over a move to Merseyside.

According to The Athletic, he was handed a two-day trial at the academy training ground in Kirkby back in 2012, where Bellingham, accompanied by his parents, took part in training and was given a tour of the facilities.

“During his stay he made a lasting impression on staff,” James Pearce explains, “not only with his ability but with his maturity.”

Matt Newbury, at the time an academy scout for Liverpool, had recommended Bellingham having previously worked as academy recruitment officer for Birmingham, with a compensation deal to be worth only £9,000.

But despite their attempts to convince the player and his family to relocate from the Midlands, they decided to stay put, also turning down Chelsea and Man City.

Let’s hope their next pursuit will be more successful!

3 things today: Update on injured trio

Curtis Jones could be back in action after the international break, with the youngster revealing he would be “back soon” in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may not be too far behind him, with a report on Tuesday claiming they are both scheduled in to make their returns in October.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Some bad news for Liverpool Women today, with striker Leanne Kiernan set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury against Chelsea.

Over two months after first leaving Liverpool on loan, Owen Beck finally made his first appearance of the season on Tuesday – but not for the club he joined back in July.

Liverpool sealed a last-minute loan deal with Juventus on deadline day, but if one team-mate is to be believed, Arthur may not have been their only target.

