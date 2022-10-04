Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 3, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 3 game between Liverpool FC and Glasgow Rangers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Rangers – Follow the Champions League clash here

Liverpool host Rangers in the Champions League this evening, in what is the first competitive meeting between the two sides. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Clement Turpin (FRA).

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below

 

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz; Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Ramsay, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho, Firmino

Rangers: McGregor; King, Goldson, Davies; Tavernier, Lundstrum, Tillman, Davis, Barisic; Kent, Morelos

Subs: McCrorie, McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Jack, Colak, Matondo, Kamara, Wright, Sakala, Arfield, Devine

Our coverage updates automatically below:

