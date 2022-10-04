Liverpool host Rangers in the Champions League this evening, in what is the first competitive meeting between the two sides. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Clement Turpin (FRA).
Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz; Nunez
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Ramsay, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho, Firmino
Rangers: McGregor; King, Goldson, Davies; Tavernier, Lundstrum, Tillman, Davis, Barisic; Kent, Morelos
Subs: McCrorie, McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Jack, Colak, Matondo, Kamara, Wright, Sakala, Arfield, Devine
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments