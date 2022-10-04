Liverpool host Rangers in the Champions League this evening, in what is the first competitive meeting between the two sides. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Clement Turpin (FRA).

Today's blog is run by Henry Jackson

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz; Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Ramsay, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho, Firmino

Rangers: McGregor; King, Goldson, Davies; Tavernier, Lundstrum, Tillman, Davis, Barisic; Kent, Morelos

Subs: McCrorie, McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Jack, Colak, Matondo, Kamara, Wright, Sakala, Arfield, Devine

