Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 1, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans raise Trent Alexander-Arnold “confidence” concern after draw

Trent Alexander-Arnold was far from his best again in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Brighton, with fans left concerned about his current form.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men returned after a 17-day break, with many hopeful that a big performance was on the cards.

Instead, a hapless opening saw Leandro Trossard score twice for Brighton, with Anfield almost left speechless by what they were seeing.

Roberto Firmino did reduce the arrears before half-time, however, before brilliantly slotting home his second after the break.

Adam Webster’s own goal then put Liverpool in front, but Trossard completed his hat-trick after yet more shoddy defending to earn the visitors a deserved point.

Alexander-Arnold was among those to struggle, amid scrutiny over his form for club and country, and supporters raised their concerns on Twitter.

For all Klopp’s defence of Alexander-Arnold this week, and his general poor treatment by Gareth Southgate, there is no doubt that he is in a pitiful run of form.

The 23-year-old was poor for Trossard’s first two goals and looked both tentative on the ball and shaky off it all afternoon.

In truth, Alexander-Arnold could do with a spell out of the side, but with Calvin Ramsay only just returning from injury and still an unproven teenager, that feels unlikely.

He will overcome this slump, as all great players do, but this is a shadow of the player who has lit up Anfield over the past four years or so.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

tiamockupslogo

THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM

Support our independent Liverpool FC content & go advert-free

BECOME A MEMBER