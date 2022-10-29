Thriving out on loan with Bolton in League One, Conor Bradley is hoping to “fight for a place” when he returns to Liverpool, with club staff impressed.

Bradley is one of the standout performers among the Reds’ 17-strong group of loanees, starting 14 of his 17 appearances for Bolton, with three goals and three assists.

The 19-year-old is typically operating as a right wing-back, though at times he has also been deployed further forward as a winger, but he is considered a right-back at his parent club.

With Calvin Ramsay yet to feature due to a long-term back problem, Trent Alexander-Arnold has lacked specialist cover in the role so far this season, with Joe Gomez filling in when required.

But Bradley has set his sights on a spot there when he rejoins Liverpool in the summer, as he explained to the Manchester Evening News.

“I’ve found it quite easy [to settle] to be fair,” he said.

“I’ve just tried to stay as focused as I can on being here and playing for Bolton and giving my all every day.

“I haven’t found it too difficult, but I know in the long run I’ll be going back to Liverpool and hopefully be trying to fight for a place there.”

Bradley made five appearances for the Liverpool first team last season, including starts against Norwich, Leicester and Shrewsbury in the domestic cups, and there will be a keen eye on his progress at Bolton.

“That’s been a big part [in keeping focus] as well, them keeping contact and keep asking how it’s going, if I’m enjoying it and stuff like that,” he continued.

“It’s important that they stay in contact as well, because it helps me.”

One of those who is particularly impressed by Bradley is Liverpool chief scout Barry Hunter, who told Belfast Live that he sees a “big future” for the Northern Ireland international.

“Conor is doing really well. It’s a brilliant move for him, it’s a great place to go and play,” Hunter, who has held his position for a decade, said.

“He’ll play games, get minutes and play regularly, he’s settled straight in.

“Conor’s a great boy, great family and he’s got a big future in the game.”