It’s Liverpool’s last game before the World Cup and Southampton are the visitors at Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.

Today's blog is run by Sam Millne

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Doak

Southampton: Bazanu; Caleta-Car, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu; Perraud, Ward-Prowse, S.Armstrong, Lavia; Elyounoussi, Adams, A.Armstrong

Subs: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Diallo, Djenepo, Aribo, Edozie, Walcott, Mara

