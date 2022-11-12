★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs Southampton – Follow the Premier League match here

It’s Liverpool’s last game before the World Cup and Southampton are the visitors at Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Doak

Southampton: Bazanu; Caleta-Car, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu; Perraud, Ward-Prowse, S.Armstrong, Lavia; Elyounoussi, Adams, A.Armstrong

Subs: McCarthy, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Diallo, Djenepo, Aribo, Edozie, Walcott, Mara

Our coverage updates automatically below:

