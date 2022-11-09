Liverpool youngster Ben Doak is part of the first-team squad for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Derby, the 16-year-old rewarded for his fine form.

Doak has made a stunning start to life on Merseyside, having made the £600,000 switch from Celtic in the summer, after his senior debut for the Scottish club.

Still only 16, the winger has stepped up from under-18s to under-21s seamlessly, with nine goals and seven assists in 15 appearances across the age groups so far.

No other player in Liverpool’s academy has directly contributed to more goals than Doak, who also netted on his debut for the Scotland under-21s in September, seven minutes after coming on.

While he has not been a regular in first-team training this season, Jurgen Klopp has called the teenager up as part of a youthful squad to play Derby tonight.

The Liverpool Echo‘s Keifer MacDonald relayed the news before the official teamsheets were released, with Doak not expected to be the only new face in the group.

Stefan Bajcetic is in line to make his full debut, with there a chance the likes of Bobby Clark, Luke Chambers and possibly Layton Stewart are also among the starters.

It comes as Klopp prepares to ring the changes between Premier League games, handing fringe players and young hopefuls an opportunity to impress.

Derby arrive at Anfield on the back of a 2-2 draw with non-league Torquay in the first round of the FA Cup, and sit seventh in League One after seven wins in 16 games.