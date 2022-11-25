★ PREMIUM
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 30, 2022: Liverpool's Missy Bo Kearns during the FA Women’s Super League game between Manchester City FC Women and Liverpool FC Women at the Academy Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LFC Women  

Liverpool twice let lead slip as wait for Women’s Super League win continues

It is now seven games without a Women’s Super League win for Liverpool, as a high-tempo clash with Reading ended at 3-3 on Thursday night.

Reading FC Women 3-3 Liverpool FC Women

Women’s Super League (8), Madejski Stadium
November 24, 2022

Goals: Primmer 45+4′, Dowie 63′, Troelsgaard 89′; Stengel 16′ 68′, Roberts 73′

After five consecutive defeats, things are starting to pick up for Matt Beard’s Liverpool side.

But after a winning start on the opening day of the Women’s Super League, beating reigning champions Chelsea 2-1, they are yet to pick up another three points.

Losses to Everton, Tottenham, Arsenal, Man City and Aston Villa were to follow, before a last-gasp equaliser from Rachel Furness earned a 3-3 draw at Brighton at the weekend.

There was more confidence among Beard’s squad as they visited the Madejski Stadium in midweek, but unfortunately the result was the same, as they twice let their lead slip.

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's Katie Stengel celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Women’s Championship Round 21 match between Liverpool FC Women and Sheffield United FC Women at Prenton Park. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

A headed goal from Katie Stengel put the Reds ahead in the 16th minute, with the fit-again Shanice van de Sanden playing a key role in the buildup as Melissa Lawley sent in the decisive cross.

But after further chances from Furness and Stengel, Reading midfielder Tia Primmer levelled the scores on the cusp of half-time after a half-baked clearance from a free-kick.

Natasha Dowie, who won two titles under Beard at Liverpool in the early 2010s, then gave Reading the lead after the break, only for Stengel to equalise with another header.

Liverpool finally regained the lead with 17 minutes to play, with Rhiannon Roberts the scorer with her head this time, raising hopes of a much-needed win.

They were dashed with a minute left to play of normal time, Sanne Troelsgaard forcing the ball over the line in a scramble to ensure a share of the points.

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 23, 2022: Liverpool's manager Matt Beard before the FA Women’s Super League game between Liverpool FC Women and Arsenal FC Women at Prenton Park. Arsenal won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was another step forward for Liverpool, but one that came in disappointing circumstances, having come so close to victory.

The Reds now sit 10th in a 12-team Women’s Super League, with only the bottom side relegated to the Championship, and speaking to LiverpoolFC.com after the game, Beard spoke of the need to “consolidate.”

“It’s a tough league and we feel we have the quality in this squad to stay in this division,” he said.

“It’s tough to pick up points away from home in this league and we have had two long journeys in four days, so another point on board was vitally important.”

LFC Women: Cumings; Koivisto (Roberts 64′), Fahey, Matthews, Hinds (Campbell 64′); Holland, Wardlaw, Furness (Kearns 73′); Van de Sanden (Robe 73′), Lawley (Daniels 83′), Stengel

Subs not used: Kirby, Humphrey, Silcock

Next match: Blackburn (H) – FA WSL Cup – Sunday, November 27, 2pm (GMT)

