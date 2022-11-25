It is now seven games without a Women’s Super League win for Liverpool, as a high-tempo clash with Reading ended at 3-3 on Thursday night.

Reading FC Women 3-3 Liverpool FC Women

Women’s Super League (8), Madejski Stadium

November 24, 2022

Goals: Primmer 45+4′, Dowie 63′, Troelsgaard 89′; Stengel 16′ 68′, Roberts 73′

After five consecutive defeats, things are starting to pick up for Matt Beard’s Liverpool side.

But after a winning start on the opening day of the Women’s Super League, beating reigning champions Chelsea 2-1, they are yet to pick up another three points.

Losses to Everton, Tottenham, Arsenal, Man City and Aston Villa were to follow, before a last-gasp equaliser from Rachel Furness earned a 3-3 draw at Brighton at the weekend.

There was more confidence among Beard’s squad as they visited the Madejski Stadium in midweek, but unfortunately the result was the same, as they twice let their lead slip.

A headed goal from Katie Stengel put the Reds ahead in the 16th minute, with the fit-again Shanice van de Sanden playing a key role in the buildup as Melissa Lawley sent in the decisive cross.

But after further chances from Furness and Stengel, Reading midfielder Tia Primmer levelled the scores on the cusp of half-time after a half-baked clearance from a free-kick.

Natasha Dowie, who won two titles under Beard at Liverpool in the early 2010s, then gave Reading the lead after the break, only for Stengel to equalise with another header.

Liverpool finally regained the lead with 17 minutes to play, with Rhiannon Roberts the scorer with her head this time, raising hopes of a much-needed win.

They were dashed with a minute left to play of normal time, Sanne Troelsgaard forcing the ball over the line in a scramble to ensure a share of the points.

It was another step forward for Liverpool, but one that came in disappointing circumstances, having come so close to victory.

The Reds now sit 10th in a 12-team Women’s Super League, with only the bottom side relegated to the Championship, and speaking to LiverpoolFC.com after the game, Beard spoke of the need to “consolidate.”

“It’s a tough league and we feel we have the quality in this squad to stay in this division,” he said.

“It’s tough to pick up points away from home in this league and we have had two long journeys in four days, so another point on board was vitally important.”

LFC Women: Cumings; Koivisto (Roberts 64′), Fahey, Matthews, Hinds (Campbell 64′); Holland, Wardlaw, Furness (Kearns 73′); Van de Sanden (Robe 73′), Lawley (Daniels 83′), Stengel

Subs not used: Kirby, Humphrey, Silcock

Next match: Blackburn (H) – FA WSL Cup – Sunday, November 27, 2pm (GMT)