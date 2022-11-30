In October, Liverpool confirmed that James Balagizi had returned from his loan at Crawley Town following surgery on his groin, but he has now been able to resume training.

The midfielder made an impressive start to his season-long loan with the League Two club, with three goals in his first 10 appearances, including one to help Crawley knock Fulham out of the Carabao Cup.

However, his progress was halted in October, when Liverpool announced that Balagizi was back on Merseyside after picking up an injury that was unspecified at the time.

Crawley went on to reveal that the 19-year-old had undergone surgery on his groin, and he has been unable to take part in any of their matches since.

Now, though, according to Liverpool academy reporter Lewis Bower, Balagizi has returned to training.

James Balagizi is back in training for Crawley Town after picking up an injury at the beginning of October and undergoing surgery. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) November 29, 2022

Crawley parted ways with previous manager Kevin Betsy during Balagizi’s time in the treatment room, with Matthew Etherington appointed as their new boss earlier this week.

Betsy was influential in bringing the Liverpool prospect to the club last summer, with the pair working together in the England youth set up.

Liverpool will be hoping a change in manager doesn’t affect Balagizi’s progress considering his impressive performances in the opening months of the season.

Earlier this month, Mark Dunford (@MarkSDunford), editor of the Crawley Observer and head of Sussex sport for National World, told This Is Anfield that Balagizi has ensured “he will never be forgotten” by the club’s supporters.

“After a goal against Northampton Town and then two against Fulham on a brilliant night in the League Cup, he made sure he will never be forgotten by Crawley Town fans,” Dunford said.

“Reds fans appreciate someone who gives everything and is always looking to attack, and that is what Balagizi was doing before his England under-19s call-up and the unfortunate injury.”

It’s hoped Balagizi will be able to return to action in the coming weeks, with the League Two campaign continuing as normal during the World Cup.