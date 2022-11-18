It’s been a season full of highs and lows already for Liverpool and with more than five weeks to wait until the next game, it’s time for some head-to-head questions.

With the World Cup now upon us, the Reds’ season is put on pause until December 22 – when Jurgen Klopp‘s side travel to Man City for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

It’s a break that allows Liverpool to press the reset button after a rollercoaster start to 2022/23, which has already seen the Reds taste defeat on five occasions.

There’s plenty left to fight for on Liverpool’s return but we want to put you to the test with our head-to-head quiz on the season so far.

Can you get all 14 correct?

