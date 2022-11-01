Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpool are clinging on for the World Cup break, and the club is claimed to have plans for the winter transfer window.

The Reds have four games left to play before the campaign pauses for a mid-season tournament in Qatar, with Klopp’s non-internationals heading to Dubai for a training camp.

While away, they will take in friendlies against AC Milan and Lyon, before returning for a trip to Aston Villa on Boxing Day, with a potential Carabao Cup fourth-round tie coming first.

But with injuries throughout his squad and form suffering, Klopp is looking for one last push before the regroup – with plans after that including the arrival of a new midfielder.

That is according to the reliable Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who appears to bring information from sources close to the manager himself.

??X News #Klopp: Been told that he still has the total support of the owners. Klopp is also not thinking about resigning – confirmed. #LFC wants to invest in top transfers next summer – with Klopp. A central midfielder is wanted in winter already! @SkySportDE ?? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 31, 2022

In an update on Klopp’s situation on Twitter, Plettenberg reports that he “still has the total support of the owners” and that he is “also not thinking about resigning.”

“Liverpool want to invest in top transfers next summer – with Klopp,” he adds. “A central midfielder is wanted in winter already.”

While the “next summer” line will no doubt be a tired one for supporters, the prospect of another midfielder being brought in during the next transfer window is encouraging.

Absences for Arthur, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and, briefly, Thiago have seen Klopp’s options in midfield limited, with Fabinho and Harvey Elliott ever-presents this season.

In an overview for Sky Germany, Plettenberg names Brighton‘s Moises Caicedo and RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer as potential targets.

Laimer’s contract is due to expire in the summer, and the club had explored a possible deal at the end of August, though the Austrian is considered more likely to join Bayern Munich.

Caicedo, meanwhile, has been in excellent form for Brighton so far this season, though their price tag is expected to be prohibitive.

Of course, Dortmund prodigy Jude Bellingham is widely believed to be the priority target, but the chances of a transfer being conducted mid-season are slim.

There is no option to cut short Arthur‘s season-long loan from Juventus, but it is unlikely that any further addition would be in the ’emergency’ bracket.