Caoimhin Kelleher not only safely guided Liverpool to the next round of the Carabao Cup but also etched his name into the club’s record books with his shootout prowess.

A total of 255 days separated one start for the Reds and the next for Kelleher, but he left the pitch on both occasions with the same tag, penalty hero.

The visit of Derby in the Carabao Cup was the first appearance for Kelleher since his shootout heroics in the final of the very same competition, against Chelsea in February.

And safe to say not much has changed.

The Irishman was not needed to take a penalty at Anfield but he did make three vital saves, taking his tally in shootouts to six saves, breaking Pepe Reina’s record.

Now, if that does not impress you then this next one will, it even had Jurgen Klopp saying, “In history? Wow!”

By winning the shootout against Derby, Kelleher became the first goalkeeper in Liverpool’s history to win four penalty shootouts – it was only his 18th appearance for the club.

Those four triumphs came against Derby (three saves), Chelsea, Leicester (two saves) and Arsenal (one save), all in the Carabao Cup.

“I can’t remember the others [penalty saves], of course they were good as well, but tonight there were three really good penalties,” Klopp said of Kelleher after Wednesday’s match.

“They all go in the corner, so it’s not like it’s a bad one, they mishit the ball or slip a little bit before they shoot.

“No, they were really good and he saved them anyway, so that’s massive.”

Liverpool have a talented No. 2 on their hands and Kelleher acknowledged “it’s difficult not getting the games” but that does not stop him from approaching “every day like I’m going to play.”