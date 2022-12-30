★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 19, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker reacts after saving a penalty during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Alisson’s chance at first-ever feat vs. Leicester as Salah moves up the charts

Liverpool are hoping to make it four Premier League wins in a row for the first time since April when they take on Leicester at Anfield this evening.

It has been nine months since Jurgen Klopp‘s side won four on the trot in the league, but victory over Leicester tonight would clinch it.

The last time they did so was during the 18-game unbeaten run at the end of last season, with a 2-0 win over Watford actually making it 10 wins in a row before a 2-2 draw at Man City.

If they are to do so, the efforts of Alisson and Mohamed Salah at either end of the pitch could be key.

 

Alisson’s chance at a first-ever feat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 9-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A clean sheet will see Liverpool keep a third in succession at home against Leicester for the first time in their league history.

The Reds had conceded once in each of their previous four league meetings with the Foxes at Anfield before Alisson recorded shutouts in a 3-0 victory in 2020 and a 2-0 win earlier this year.

Alisson, who is on 68, is closing in on David James’ record of 72 clean sheets in the Premier League for Liverpool.

Pepe Reina (134) has kept more than any other Reds goalkeeper since the current English top flight was formed in 1992.

 

Salah moving up the charts

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Monday, December 26, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A goal from Salah will see him become Liverpool’s seventh-highest scorer of all time.

He has 172, level with Kenny Dalglish.

Salah had a penalty saved against Leicester last season – in the 16th minute of the 1-0 defeat at the King Power – with Kasper Schmeichel having since left for Nice.

The Egyptian has converted 24 of his 27 Liverpool penalties to date.

 

Firmino’s record

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 10, 2016: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scores the fourth goal against Leicester City during the FA Premier League match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

No Liverpool player has scored more Premier League goals for the club against Leicester than Roberto Firmino, who has found the net six times in 14 appearances.

Firmino is set to make his return to the squad on Friday, following a hamstring injury.

 

New Year’s reflections

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (#27 L) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal, his second of the game, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

At Anfield in the league during the calendar year of 2022, Liverpool have won 14 of 18 games, with the only defeat coming at the hands of Leeds at the end of October.

Overall, the Reds have lost just four of their 34 league games played in 2022, winning 23.

Leicester were the last team to defeat the Reds in 2021.

 

Rodgers vs. Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Leicester City's manager Brendan Rodgers during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Brendan Rodgers has won three times in nine games against his former club – twice with Leicester and once with Swansea.

Rodgers will celebrate his 50th birthday in just under a month’s time. He has now managed Leicester in more games (188) than he has with any other club.

Last Monday at home to Newcastle he became the second Northern Irishman ever to manage 300 times in the Premier League, following Martin O’Neill.

 

It’s either win or lose for Leicester

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 3, 2021: Leicester City's Youri Tielemans during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Leicester City FC at Turf Moor. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Leicester are yet to draw away from home this season in the league, with three wins and five defeats.

They have scored more away goals in the top flight this season (16) than any other team.

The Foxes have also won more league games away from home this season (three) than they have at home (two).

 

Tonight’s referee

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp speaks with the fourth official Craig Pawson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Craig Pawson took charge of this fixture in September 2016, when Liverpool won 4-1 in the first game played at Anfield in front of the new Main Stand.

 

This season’s scorers

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Monday, December 26, 2022: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic (R) celebrates with team-mate Darwin Núñez after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool: Salah 16, Firmino 9, Nunez 9, Diaz 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, Elliott 3, Van Dijk 2, own goals 2, Bajcetic 1, Matip 1

Leicester: Maddison 7, Barnes 6, Tielemans 4, Vardy 4, Daka 3, own goals 2, Castagne 1, Dewsbury-Hall 1, Iheanacho 1, Justin 1, Perez 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks