Liverpool are hoping to make it four Premier League wins in a row for the first time since April when they take on Leicester at Anfield this evening.

It has been nine months since Jurgen Klopp‘s side won four on the trot in the league, but victory over Leicester tonight would clinch it.

The last time they did so was during the 18-game unbeaten run at the end of last season, with a 2-0 win over Watford actually making it 10 wins in a row before a 2-2 draw at Man City.

If they are to do so, the efforts of Alisson and Mohamed Salah at either end of the pitch could be key.

Alisson’s chance at a first-ever feat

A clean sheet will see Liverpool keep a third in succession at home against Leicester for the first time in their league history.

The Reds had conceded once in each of their previous four league meetings with the Foxes at Anfield before Alisson recorded shutouts in a 3-0 victory in 2020 and a 2-0 win earlier this year.

Alisson, who is on 68, is closing in on David James’ record of 72 clean sheets in the Premier League for Liverpool.

Pepe Reina (134) has kept more than any other Reds goalkeeper since the current English top flight was formed in 1992.

Salah moving up the charts

A goal from Salah will see him become Liverpool’s seventh-highest scorer of all time.

He has 172, level with Kenny Dalglish.

Salah had a penalty saved against Leicester last season – in the 16th minute of the 1-0 defeat at the King Power – with Kasper Schmeichel having since left for Nice.

The Egyptian has converted 24 of his 27 Liverpool penalties to date.

Firmino’s record

No Liverpool player has scored more Premier League goals for the club against Leicester than Roberto Firmino, who has found the net six times in 14 appearances.

Firmino is set to make his return to the squad on Friday, following a hamstring injury.

New Year’s reflections

At Anfield in the league during the calendar year of 2022, Liverpool have won 14 of 18 games, with the only defeat coming at the hands of Leeds at the end of October.

Overall, the Reds have lost just four of their 34 league games played in 2022, winning 23.

Leicester were the last team to defeat the Reds in 2021.

Rodgers vs. Liverpool

Brendan Rodgers has won three times in nine games against his former club – twice with Leicester and once with Swansea.

Rodgers will celebrate his 50th birthday in just under a month’s time. He has now managed Leicester in more games (188) than he has with any other club.

Last Monday at home to Newcastle he became the second Northern Irishman ever to manage 300 times in the Premier League, following Martin O’Neill.

It’s either win or lose for Leicester

Leicester are yet to draw away from home this season in the league, with three wins and five defeats.

They have scored more away goals in the top flight this season (16) than any other team.

The Foxes have also won more league games away from home this season (three) than they have at home (two).

Tonight’s referee

Craig Pawson took charge of this fixture in September 2016, when Liverpool won 4-1 in the first game played at Anfield in front of the new Main Stand.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 16, Firmino 9, Nunez 9, Diaz 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, Elliott 3, Van Dijk 2, own goals 2, Bajcetic 1, Matip 1

Leicester: Maddison 7, Barnes 6, Tielemans 4, Vardy 4, Daka 3, own goals 2, Castagne 1, Dewsbury-Hall 1, Iheanacho 1, Justin 1, Perez 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).