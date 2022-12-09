After claims that former Arsenal and Dortmund chief Sven Mislintat could take the sporting director job at Liverpool, there have been “no talks.”

That is according to German journalist Christian Falk who, speaking to Empire of the Kop, suggested that the club had been used to boost Mislintat’s profile.

Just under a fortnight ago, the 50-year-old was touted as a possible successor to Julian Ward by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, following his exit from Stuttgart.

It was a questionable link, given Mislintat’s failure in a similar role at Arsenal, but there was also sense in it as he holds a strong relationship with Jurgen Klopp.

However, despite working with Klopp as chief scout for Dortmund over seven years, Falk claims there have been “no talks” when it comes to the German joining Liverpool.

“We heard there were no talks with Liverpool. There was a little contact, but we heard no, he’s not your next sporting director,” Falk explained.

“It’s always good for him, you know. He’s searching for a job now, if you’re connected to Liverpool you have better cards in your next talks.

“But we heard, at the moment, no talks which are really close and if there’s no more it won’t happen.”

While Falk is not a concrete source when it comes to Liverpool, it stands to reason that his assessment of Mislintat is accurate.

The search for a replacement for Ward is ongoing, though it is complicated by the uncertainty surrounding the future of the club and owners Fenway Sports Group.

But the process is likely to be led by chief executive Billy Hogan, who has assumed the duties of FSG president Mike Gordon as he focuses on attracting investment.

Hogan and his team will be speaking to a number of candidates, and there is a chance that Mislintat came up in talks, but his credentials, particularly in England, are not the strongest.

Mislintat spent just over a year as head of recruitment at Arsenal, signing eight players in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Dinos Mavropanos, Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Matteo Guendouzi and Stephan Lichtsteiner.

None of those players are part of Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad now.