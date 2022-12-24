As Christmas 2022 arrives, we’ve put together a Liverpool FC themed picture quiz for you to get stuck into in-between the festivities.

The task is quite simple, identify the player or object hidden beneath the Christmas items from the list of answers below.

Ten pictures, 10 questions. Let us know how you get on, and Merry Christmas from everyone here at This Is Anfield!

Good luck!

