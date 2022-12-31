★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates with former player Jason McAteer (L) after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC’s Big Fat Quiz of the Year – Test your knowledge of the Reds in 2022

As another year comes to an end, we’ve put together a quiz based around all things Liverpool FC in 2022.

It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for the Reds, with silverware secured in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield.

The start to the 2022/23 campaign hasn’t gone as planned, certainly in the league, but Jurgen Klopp will be hoping 2023 is another successful year for his side.

Here, we’re putting you to the test with 10 questions about the Reds in 2022. Let us know how you get on, and a Happy New Year from everyone here at This Is Anfield!

Good luck!

