Stefan Bajcetic‘s star has, unexpectedly, risen this season after making his Liverpool debut and he has the ability to represent two countries in the future, but reports say he has already made his decision.

The 18-year-old has made seven appearances for Liverpool after making his debut in the 9-0 thumping of Bournemouth, going on to accumulate 190 minutes to date.

There is plenty of development and growth to undertake for the midfielder, whose opportunity has come earlier than expected, his father admitted.

“We didn’t expect this to happen this year,” Srdjan Bajcetic told AS. “He was lucky, quote-unquote, that a lot of people were injured in midfield and from the beginning, he started training with the first team.

“He has taken it as a challenge, he is very ambitious, and he has achieved it.

“He has a very good relationship with Klopp’s first assistant, Pepijn Lijnders, who is a Dutch guy who speaks Spanish; and with another Portuguese guy, Vitor Matos, who is the link between the youth team and the first team.

“They really went for Stefan and Klopp confirmed what they saw. Klopp makes light of any match, puts no pressure on them and has the courage to put them in.”

“What gives me more peace of mind is that he has the head of a 30-year-old in the body of an 18-year-old boy. I know he’s not going to loosen up, he’s going to keep pushing harder than ever.”

On the international front, Bajcetic has represented Spain at youth level having been born in the country, but he is also eligible for Serbia thanks to his Serbian heritage.

His father, Srdjan, settled in Spain after meeting his wife and Stefan was born in Vigo in 2004, later joining Celta as a youth player, following in his father’s footsteps.

Bajcetic’s switch to Liverpool came in February 2021, where he has since gone from strength to strength and seen his profile grow with each opportunity he is handed.

And despite Serbia’s interest in seeing Bajcetic pledge his international allegiance to them, Spanish outlet AS have reported that he has already given his commitment to Spain.

Spain’s new manager Luis de la Fuente is one to embrace young Spanish talent having moved from the under-21 set-up to the senior side, giving Bajcetic a pathway in the future.