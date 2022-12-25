The 2022 This Is Anfield Christmas quiz!

Merry Christmas, Reds! We hope you’re having a wonderful day and are ready for our annual Christmas quiz – the theme is December under Jurgen Klopp…

We hope you’re all having an amazing day celebrating Christmas, taking time to enjoy what means the most and eating a little too much!

All of us here at This Is Anfield wish you a Merry Christmas – and if you’re reading this, we know you’ve snuck a few minutes to yourself away from the Turkey and pudding, or maybe you’ve brought it with you…

And so without further ado, it’s time for our annual Christmas quiz and here we have 12 questions on all things Liverpool FC in the month of December under Jurgen Klopp.

Good luck!

12 questions for you this Christmas!

Want more quizzes? Try these!