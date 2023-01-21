★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 21, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Disjointed, again” – Liverpool fans frustrated after “hideous” Chelsea draw

Liverpool and Chelsea played out a drab 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime, with fans disheartened by another below par performance from the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have now kept two clean sheets on the bounce, but are still awaiting their first league win of 2023.

It was a game with very few clear cut opportunities, with Kai Havertz seeing his early strike disallowed for offside.

Another game, another performance that left Liverpool’s supporters underwhelmed, with the Reds’ chances of making the top four looking as slim as ever.

 

Elliott out of position?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 21, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool’s attack lined up with Harvey Elliott positioned on the left side of the attack, with Mo Salah on the right and Cody Gakpo central.

Fans weren’t convinced by Elliott’s suitability for that role, with the obvious solution to switch him to the right, where he impressed against Wolves on Tuesday:






 

A poor, poor game of football

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 21, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

As goalless draws go, this was about as dull as it could get:






 

Shadow of the Liverpool team we know

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 21, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s hard to not feel disappointed by what we’re seeing from Liverpool right now.

This, a team that were two games away from a clean sweep of honours last season.







Klopp made the decision to trust the same midfield three that impressed in Tuesday’s FA Cup win at Wolves.

And although his side showed more fight than they did in last weekend’s embarrassing defeat at Brighton, this was another clear example of how far away Liverpool are from the heights they have reached in recent years.

Next up, another trip to Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round next Sunday. Improvements needed, fast…

