Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi insists Moises Caicedo is “focused only on us” despite bids from Arsenal and Chelsea, with Liverpool up next.

Caicedo has emerged as one of the most in-demand players after his impressive form for both Brighton and Ecuador, including interest from Liverpool.

While the Reds are not expected to sign the 21-year-old – not least in January – there are strong suitors elsewhere, with reports of bids rejected from both Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports that Arsenal saw a bid of £60 million turned down earlier this week, following an unsuccessful offer of £55 million from their London rivals.

This comes on the eve of an FA Cup fourth-round tie against Liverpool, who will visit the AMEX on Sunday, two weeks after their 3-0 humiliation at the same venue in the Premier League.

There are no concerns of distraction when it comes to Brighton manager De Zerbi, however, with the Italian insistent Caicedo is “focused only on us.”

“Moises is a good guy, he’s focused only on us. He’s relaxed,” he told reporters on Friday.

“I hope he stays with us until at least the end of the season.

“I spoke with Moises and told him it’s difficult to change during the season. I spoke to him as a father, not a coach.”

Klopp name-checked both Caicedo and midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in an assessment of Brighton during his own pre-match press conference, with there clearly admirers in the 21-year-old at Anfield.

Earlier this week, the Times reported that Brighton would demand at least £100 million for their No. 25, who himself has pledged his focus to the south-coast club.

“You hear rumours here and there, but I only try to be focused on the club where I am now,” he said, “the club which opened the doors for me to be playing every week.”