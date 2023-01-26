On Thursday, Liverpool announced a new long-term contract for one of their biggest talents, while LeBron James unveiled his special edition LFC shirt.

Stefan signs on!

Stefan Bajcetic has been rewarded for his breakthrough season with a new Liverpool contract until 2027, just five months after signing his previous deal.

In a season where the deficiencies of Liverpool’s midfield have been in the spotlight, 18-year-old Bajcetic has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the first team.

“It’s crazy,” he told Liverpoolfc.com after signing his new deal.

“A year ago I was playing U18s football and now I’ve started some games, made my debut and even scored a goal – that was something I never expected to happen this year.

“It’s amazing to see how fast it went. But I keep working hard and hopefully [there are] more things to come.”

The structure of his new contract is almost certain to include a number of performance-based incentives, with the 18-year-old likely to receive terms more in line with his current role in Liverpool’s squad.

The news of another deal for Bajcetic, only five months after he last put pen to paper, suggests that there are significant hopes for him moving forward.

Well deserved!

LeBron unveils special edition LFC kit

Robbo lifts lid on leadership group

It’s all going on at Goodison!

