New contract, LeBron kit & Nunes competition – Latest LFC News

On Thursday, Liverpool announced a new long-term contract for one of their biggest talents, while LeBron James unveiled his special edition LFC shirt.

 

Stefan signs on!

Stefan Bajcetic has been rewarded for his breakthrough season with a new Liverpool contract until 2027, just five months after signing his previous deal.

In a season where the deficiencies of Liverpool’s midfield have been in the spotlight, 18-year-old Bajcetic has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the first team.

“It’s crazy,” he told Liverpoolfc.com after signing his new deal.

“A year ago I was playing U18s football and now I’ve started some games, made my debut and even scored a goal – that was something I never expected to happen this year.

“It’s amazing to see how fast it went. But I keep working hard and hopefully [there are] more things to come.”

The structure of his new contract is almost certain to include a number of performance-based incentives, with the 18-year-old likely to receive terms more in line with his current role in Liverpool’s squad.

The news of another deal for Bajcetic, only five months after he last put pen to paper, suggests that there are significant hopes for him moving forward.

Well deserved!

 

LeBron unveils special edition LFC kit

 

Robbo lifts lid on leadership group


 

It’s all going on at Goodison!

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Leeds United's manager Marcelo Bielsa during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Marcelo Bielsa has arrived in the UK to hold talks with Everton regarding their vacant manager role (The Telegraph)
  • Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon is believed to have told the club he won’t return having missed three days of training to try and force through a move to Newcastle (Daily Mail)

 

Quiz of the day & match of the night

How many of Brendan Rodgers’ 33 signings as Liverpool manager can you remember?

Real Madrid host Atletico in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final tonight.

Have a good evening, Reds!

