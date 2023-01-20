Friday saw Jurgen Klopp speak to the media ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea, with some reports suggesting the Reds are eyeing a summer move for Mason Mount.

Liverpool lining up Mount offer?

With Mason Mount still yet to extend his Chelsea contract, which is currently due to expire in 18 months, Liverpool are again being linked with a move for the England midfielder.

According to the Guardian‘s Jacob Steinberg, Liverpool “are putting plans in place” to make a move for Mount, with Chelsea now “stepping up” their attempts to tie him down to a new deal.

Steinberg says there is now “a growing prospect” of the Reds making a move as part of their anticipated summer midfield revamp.

Chelsea are said to “remain optimistic” that they will eventually convince Mount to stay, with the 24-year-old keen on a substantial increase on his £75,000-a-week wage.

Juventus are also named as potential suitors for the midfielder, and while it would be no surprise if he did appeal to Klopp and his coaching staff, there’s every chance Mount would prefer to stay with his boyhood club.

Graham Potter’s side are said to have made a move to sign Moises Caicedo in recent days, having already spent around £190 million this month.

Mount would obviously be a shrewd addition for Liverpool, but with contract talks in progress, and the player hoping for a pay rise, we’d urge you to treat these links with a pinch of salt for the time being!

1 in, 1 out on the loan front

Liverpool have confirmed that James Balagizi has been recalled from his loan spell at Crawley Town the 19-year-old midfielder sustained an injury. Let’s hope it’s nothing serious!

That move was announced hours after Jarell Quansah‘s loan move to League One Bristol Rovers was confirmed

Klopp’s latest media duties

In his pre-Chelsea press conference, Klopp confirmed that Darwin Nunez is back in contention to face Chelsea having recovered from injury

There was some interesting comments on Chelsea’s recent investment, with Klopp aware that Liverpool “have to do the same” if they are to compete in the coming years

3 Premier League transfers confirmed

Leandro Trossard has now completed his move from Brighton to Arsenal, with the fee believed to be around £27m

Danny Ings is another who was on the move today, with West Ham announcing his £15m arrival from Aston Villa. Another claret and blue club for Ingsy!

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest have completed the loan signing of Chris Wood from Newcastle

Video of the day & match of the night

We are reiterating our strong stance against homophobic, racist and discriminatory chanting, and all forms of abuse and discrimination, ahead of #LIVCHE. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 20, 2023

An important message from the club ahead of tomorrow’s game at Anfield.

The Bundesliga resumes after the winter break this evening, with RB Leipzig hosting Bayern Munich.

Have a good weekend, Reds!