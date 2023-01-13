Friday marks Luis Diaz‘s 26th birthday, and we’re testing your knowledge of Liverpool’s Colombian with 10 questions.

The former Porto winger is currently sidelined with injury and has been sorely missed by the Reds since first picking up a hamstring problem in October.

He returned to training in Dubai towards the end of last year, only to suffer a setback that led to him undergoing surgery in December, and is now not expected to be available until March at the earliest.

Nonetheless, Diaz has been a revelation since his arrival at Anfield in January 2022, playing a key part in Liverpool’s success in the second half of last season.

So how well do you know Liverpool’s No. 23? Have a go at our quiz below to find out!

Good luck!

