LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 23, 2008: Liverpool's Jamie Carragher celebrates scoring the equaliser against Middlesbrough with team-mate Nabil El Zhar during the Premiership match at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
QUIZ – Who said these things about Jamie Carragher?

On his 45th birthday, we’re putting your knowledge of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher to the test!

Having made 737 appearances for the Reds, the second most of any player in the club’s history, Carragher is now a pundit for Sky Sports in the UK.

His job now is to talk about other footballers, but here we’re asking you who said these things about the man himself!

Below we’ve listed 10 quotes about Carragher from other individuals in the game. Your job is to tell us who said them!

Easy, right? Let us know how you get on!

10 quotes about Carra, but who said them?

