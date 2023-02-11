11 former Liverpool players who made a January transfer move

The January transfer window has come to a close with Liverpool adding one first-team signing, and, elsewhere, a number of former Reds have found a new place to call home.

The Reds acted quickly to add Cody Gakpo to the ranks this winter, confirming his arrival before the transfer window had opened.

It was the only signing, despite the clamour for a midfielder, while 1 player was sold, seven were recalled from their loan and three made a temporary move for the remainder of the season.

A quiet month for Liverpool in comparison to some of their Premier League counterparts, most notably Chelsea, who made eight signings for a total spend of more than £280 million.

As for former Reds, a number of ex-players found new homes in January. But who?

Luis Suarez made the switch to Brazil after a short return to his native Uruguay, joining Gremio on a free transfer to reunite with former Liverpool teammate Lucas Leiva.

It is the seventh club of Suarez’s career, and his two-year deal got off to a dream start having scored a hat-trick as Gremio won the Brazilian equivalent of the Community Shield, the Recopa Gaucha.

Danny Ings, meanwhile, offered up another transfer surprise after joining West Ham from Aston Villa in a deal worth £15 million – his third permanent move in four seasons.

However, the 30-year-old had a less fortunate start to life at his new club than Suarez, sustaining an injury on debut that is expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks.

Former centre-back Dejan Lovren rejoined Lyon, a decade after he left the club for Southampton and the Premier League, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal, which will take him to the age of 36.

Lovren spent three years with Zenit St Petersburg after leaving Anfield and has already settled into the Lyon side and played in all three matches since his return to the club.

Former Reds midfielder Jonjo Shelvey was on the move on deadline day, ending his seven year spell at Newcastle to join Nottingham Forest.

Shelvey said his goodbyes to the Newcastle players and supporters at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening, when Eddie Howe’s side beat Southampton to reach the Carabao Cup final.

Jonjo Shelvey said his goodbyes to Newcastle fans at half-time ? pic.twitter.com/QHnATgT8g0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 31, 2023

Elsewhere, ex-loanee Steven Caulker swapped Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk for the Championship’s Wigan on a short-term deal until the end of the season, and he was joined by Martin Kelly, who has swapped West Brom for the Latics.

Five former youth players were also on the move. In MLS, Australian Brad Smith joined Houston Dynamo and Chris Mavinga signed for LA Galaxy.

David Amoo left Stevenage for Crewe in a permanent move until the end of the season, while Sergi Canos has joined Olympiacos on loan from Brentford.

Meanwhile, Ki-Jana Hoever had his loan spell at PSV terminated early by Wolves, before joining Championship side Stoke until the end of the campaign.

A fairly quiet January window for Liverpool, then, but good luck to all of the ex-Reds who have joined new clubs!