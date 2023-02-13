One Liverpool left-back is hitting prolific form at a crucial stage in his career, while another is making a fine start to his first spell out on loan.

For 23-year-old Adam Lewis, this season is an opportunity to put himself in the shop window and earn a move away from Liverpool in the summer.

Out of contract in July, the versatile defender is into his fourth loan, joining Newport County in League Two after stints with Amiens, Plymouth Argyle and Livingston.

This campaign is by far his most productive so far, with Lewis having taking up a regular starting role under Graham Coughlan in south Wales.

With Newport enjoying an improved run of form around the turn of the year, Lewis has been increasingly influential – and on Saturday he made his third goal contribution in the last four games.

DEMETRIOUUUUUU Bosh. Ave it. pic.twitter.com/VJ8xg1VWav — Newport County AFC ?? (@NewportCounty) February 12, 2023

It came with an assist in the 95th minute of a clash with Barrow, his inch-perfect corner headed in by Mickey Demetriou to earn a 1-0 victory.

That assist, his fifth of the season, came after a goal in the 1-1 draw with Rochdale on January 7 and another assist in the 2-1 win over Swindon Town on February 4.

Though no future is forthcoming at Liverpool, this excellent form in League Two could secure Lewis a permanent contract elsewhere.

One player who could be a long-term fixture for the Reds is Luke Chambers, and on Saturday the 18-year-old helped Kilmarnock to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Making his third appearance ever at senior level, Chambers started at left-back as Kilmarnock took on Dundee United, in a 1-0 win decided by Kyle Vassell’s goal.

In the Championship, Tyler Morton continued to build up his fitness after a minor knock with 60 minutes in Blackburn’s 1-1 draw with Watford.

LancsLive‘s Elliott Jackson described it as a “mixed performance” from the 20-year-old, who “showed some good passing ability but then was wasteful with others.”

Jarell Quansah‘s losing streak at Bristol Rovers continued on Saturday as he suffered defeat for a third successive game in League One, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 loss to Lincoln.

The centre-back received a six-out-of-10 rating from the Bristol Post‘s Sam Frost, who explained that he “had some harem-scarem moments, but stood tall for the most part in difficult circumstances.”

Only one other Liverpool loanee was in action, with defender Anderson Arroyo starting as Alaves beat Real Zaragoza 4-1 in the Spanish second tier.

Conor Bradley missed Bolton’s 5-0 thrashing of Peterborough due to suspension, and Vitezslav Jaros and Jack Bearne went unused for Stockport and Kidderminster Harriers respectively.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Tyler Morton (Blackburn) – 60 mins vs. Watford

– 60 mins vs. Watford Jarell Quansah (Bristol Rovers) – 90 mins vs. Lincoln

– 90 mins vs. Lincoln Luke Chambers (Kilmarnock) – 90 mins vs. Dundee United

– 90 mins vs. Dundee United Adam Lewis (Newport) – 90 mins vs. Barrow, assist

– 90 mins vs. Barrow, assist Anderson Arroyo (Alaves) – 90 mins vs. Real Zaragoza

Unused: Vitezslav Jaros, Jack Bearne

Injured: Sepp van den Berg, Marcelo Pitaluga, Paul Glatzel

Suspended: Conor Bradley

Not in action: Leighton Clarkson, Fidel O’Rourke