NORWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 20, 2014: Liverpool's Luis Suarez, Mamadou Sakho and Lucas Leiva before the Premiership match against Norwich City at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Lucas Leiva asks question on every Liverpool fan’s mind after Man City charges

After news that Man City have been charged by the Premier League over a number of breaches of financial rules, Lucas Leiva was among those asking the question on the lips of every Liverpool fan.

On Monday morning it was revealed that the Premier League have referred a host of alleged breaches of financial rules by Man City to an independent commission, following on from four years of investigations.

It’s been described as an “unprecedented” situation, with big questions being asked as to which punishments City will face if found guilty.

The allegations extend over a nine-season period between 2009/10 and 2017/18 and include breaches pertaining to player and manager contracts, and overstated sponsorship income.

This period of time involves one of Liverpool’s battles with City for a league title, 2013/14, with Liverpool fans, and now former players wanting to know the same thing.

Are Liverpool 2013/14 Premier League winners?

Lucas, who played a key role in the squad that were runners up to City in that season, attempted to find some clarity about the situation on Twitter on Monday night.

Jose Enrique, the former Liverpool left-back who was also at the club during that time period, asked the same question, and also joked about the idea of a parade:

Those tweets were, of course, posted with a tinge of humour, but there are still big questions as to what punishments City could face.

The possibility of fines, transfer bans, points deductions and even relegation have all been touted.

On Monday, the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney stated that “this genuinely could end with relegation, if alleged breaches are proven.”

Understandably, many Liverpool fans are pondering over what could have been, and the scenes that would unfold in the unlikely event that the Reds are crowned 2013/14 Premier League champions:

Reports suggest it could be some time until any sanctions against City are put into place, but it’s certainly a situation Liverpool supporters will be monitoring closely.

