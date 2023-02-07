After news that Man City have been charged by the Premier League over a number of breaches of financial rules, Lucas Leiva was among those asking the question on the lips of every Liverpool fan.

On Monday morning it was revealed that the Premier League have referred a host of alleged breaches of financial rules by Man City to an independent commission, following on from four years of investigations.

It’s been described as an “unprecedented” situation, with big questions being asked as to which punishments City will face if found guilty.

The allegations extend over a nine-season period between 2009/10 and 2017/18 and include breaches pertaining to player and manager contracts, and overstated sponsorship income.

This period of time involves one of Liverpool’s battles with City for a league title, 2013/14, with Liverpool fans, and now former players wanting to know the same thing.

Are Liverpool 2013/14 Premier League winners?

Lucas, who played a key role in the squad that were runners up to City in that season, attempted to find some clarity about the situation on Twitter on Monday night.

Am I a Premier League champion ? — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) February 6, 2023

No I don’t . I just asked as I am confused !! https://t.co/PejMfWWamc — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) February 6, 2023

Jose Enrique, the former Liverpool left-back who was also at the club during that time period, asked the same question, and also joked about the idea of a parade:

Am I a premier league champion? — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) February 6, 2023

When is the parade reds ? I want to celebrate been a premier league champion — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) February 6, 2023

Those tweets were, of course, posted with a tinge of humour, but there are still big questions as to what punishments City could face.

The possibility of fines, transfer bans, points deductions and even relegation have all been touted.

On Monday, the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney stated that “this genuinely could end with relegation, if alleged breaches are proven.”

Understandably, many Liverpool fans are pondering over what could have been, and the scenes that would unfold in the unlikely event that the Reds are crowned 2013/14 Premier League champions:

Without the financial dopers, Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool: – Win 3 titles in 6 years

– Hold the PL record points total of 99

– Become invincibles in 18/19

– Win the domestic treble in 21/22 Sickening. — David Martinez (@DMARTINEZ_85) February 6, 2023

Likely to be at least 2-3 yrs of court cases, & even then, if City found guilty of PL charges, possible further appeals. But if regulations ARE shown to be broken to win titles, call it what it is: financial doping. Meaning a lengthy ban and all those titles stripped. Full stop. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) February 6, 2023

FSG bought the club under the premise that @premierleague and @UEFA had specific financial rules by which a club should be run They subsequently optimised the structure and revenues of @LFC to maximise performance under said rules This resulted in Alltime great run of results — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) February 7, 2023

Aly Cissokho and Iago Aspas realising a PL winners’ medal is heading their way… pic.twitter.com/7uFacahfUD — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 6, 2023

If you think I’m fully on board with an open top parade for the 13/14 season with Stevie and Suarez singing singing along to @JamieWebster94 then you are 100% correct. #LFC — Stu (@Kopstu) February 6, 2023

Reports suggest it could be some time until any sanctions against City are put into place, but it’s certainly a situation Liverpool supporters will be monitoring closely.