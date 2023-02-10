Naby Keita celebrates his 28th birthday on Friday, and we’ve got 10 questions on the midfielder’s career for you!
Keita is currently enjoying his most successive starts for Liverpool since early 2019, named in the XI for the last four matches after an injury-free run since the World Cup break.
Keita’s time at Anfield has been far from straightforward and his time at the club is nearing its end, out of a contract in the summer and an extension not yet forthcoming.
He has an enviable trophy collection though, and no one can ever take that away.
We want to see how much you know about Liverpool’s No. 8! Good luck.
10 questions on Naby Lad…
