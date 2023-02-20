Real Madrid with be without two key midfielders for their trip to Liverpool, with a 23-man travelling squad confirmed on Monday.

Real are on their way to Merseyside ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 opener, on the back of a four-game winning streak.

That includes triumph at the Club World Cup, and on Saturday a 2-0 victory over Osasuna saw them maintain their hunt of LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

Karim Benzema missed that game, raising concerns over his involvement at Anfield, but the French striker was part of the 23-man squad confirmed to be flying to England.

However, midfielders Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni both miss out having failed to rejoin training in time due to fitness problems.

Thibaut Courtois has recovered, though, and will start, with Ferland Mendy the only other absentee from the senior squad.

That means the likes of Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr., David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo all make the trip, with a strong Real side expected.

Eden Hazard is also among those to travel, but the Belgian is no longer a key player having seen his reputation fade drastically since leaving Chelsea.

Carlo Ancelotti is likely to make a handful of changes to the side that overcame Osasuna at the weekend, having shuffled his pack with the first leg in mind.

Dani Carvajal is already confirmed to be retaking his place at right-back, while both Benzema and Camavinga could also be brought back in.

Real Madrid squad vs. Liverpool

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Lopez

Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Militao, Nacho, Vallejo, Carvajal, Odriozola, Vazquez

Midfielders: Modric, Valverde, Camavinga, Arribas, Ceballos, Martin

Forwards: Benzema, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Alvaro, Hazard, Asensio