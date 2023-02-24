Liverpool need a huge response away to Crystal Palace this weekend, but Eagles fans are confident of piling more misery on the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were humbled against Real Madrid in midweek, losing 5-2 at Anfield, as their miserable season continues.

Liverpool do still have top-four aspirations, however, and have an opportunity to put the pressure on Newcastle this weekend, with the Magpies not in Premier League action.

A trip to Palace is rarely straightforward, though, and the home crowd will likely be at its boisterous best on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the game, we spoke to Palace fan and regular TIA contributor Robbie Scotcher (@RobbieScotcher) to get the lowdown on the Eagles, assess Liverpool’s form and much more.

Are you happy with Crystal Palace’s season to date?

In a word, no.

We started well and our Premier League position is realistic, but we’ve not won in ages and we’ve put in some dire performances.

With no obvious relegation candidates and everyone picking up points, we need to wake up.

We went out of the domestic cup competitions early, so that’s also been frustrating, and we’ve seen setbacks in building a new stand.

We did get the most undeserved draw against a high-flying Brighton which pissed them off, so every cloud…

Is Vieira still the man for the job?

Lots of teams have sacked managers since the club appointed Patrick Vieira 18 months ago. I think everyone below us this season has made a change.

He has done a great job, in my opinion.

The board backed Vieira when he came in, but haven’t given him enough since, and we have a light squad. I don’t think he knows his best attacking lineup and we still sit back on a lead and get picked off.

That being said, the atmosphere around the club is positive and people want to play for him – he’s the perfect manager to coach young raw talent.

We’ve got a lot of that.

Which players have shone, or been poor, this season?

Wilfried Zaha shone at the start of what’s most likely to be his last season as a Palace player.

Chris Richards has proved himself recently and we’ve been pretty solid at the back, with probably our best partnership in Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi.

Cheick Doucoure has had a great start and will be a top-class player, while both Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze have been ridiculous in moments.

Both can create moments of magic out of nothing, but need more consistency.

Up front, Jean-Philippe Mateta doesn’t seem to know what he’s doing and Odsonne Edouard is struggling.

Jordan Ayew works so hard but seriously lacks goals.

As for Liverpool, how do you assess their campaign?

For Liverpool, it’s been awful so far, hasn’t it?

Lots of injuries to key players certainly haven’t helped and they haven’t looked anything like their former selves.

But there’s still a long way to go.

If you go out of the Champions League, I don’t think it’s over yet – with just the league to focus on, you will go on a run.

I think it will be a busy summer.

Where do you think both sides will finish?

I think we will finish somewhere between 11th and 14th and I would take that.

Meanwhile, I’m backing Liverpool to finish fourth.

What is your favourite and worst memory of Palace-Liverpool games?

Both games actually came in the same season.

Firstly, losing 9-0 at Anfield back in 1989 was my worst memory. I was a paperboy and learnt of the results from the paper in the morning.

There were two Palace fans at my school and only one after that! And I got slaughtered for that one.

The 4-3 FA Cup semi-final win is my favourite ever Palace game, and is everything I love about the Eagles in one match.

I watched it with my dad and I’ll be passing this cross to bear to my daughter.

She’s eight weeks old and the suffering starts on Saturday night!

Which Reds player would you most like to see the Eagles sign?

Jude Bellingham!

Looking ahead to Saturday, where are the key battles?

It will be interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp approaches the game.

Any side you put out should beat us on paper, but we need to go into this game with the belief we can win this, given some of your results this season.

On our day we can beat anyone and the battle will be our attitude. If it’s right we’ll really give you a game.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

It will be rocking at Selhurst Park on Saturday night – there’s pressure on us to put in a performance and I think we will.

I hate predicting we’ll lose, so I will go for Palace 2-1 Liverpool.

It’s the hope that kills you.