LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 1, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Should Roberto Firmino be given a new contract? – Liverpool fans have their say

With Roberto Firmino now entering the final six months of his existing deal, both he and Liverpool have a big decision to make in the coming months. Do the Reds hand him a new contract?

Recent reports suggest the Brazilian is close to extending his time at Anfield, with his agent telling Sky Germany that “really good talks had been held.”

Jurgen Klopp has made clear that he would like Firmino to stay, with the player himself also going on record as saying he would be more than happy to continue playing for Liverpool.

However, with Firmino turning 32 later this year, and having suffered from a host of injury problems in recent seasons, would it really be wise for Liverpool to offer him another contract?

This week, This Is Anfield asked fans what they would do about Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future.

Here are the answers we picked out.

 

“Our best attacker this year” – Keep him

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Having scored nine goals in the first half of the season, some feel that Firmino still has plenty to offer.

And with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo still learning what Klopp wants from his forward players, who better to learn off than Bobby?





 

“The team needs to evolve” – Let him go this summer

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Sunday, December 11, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino before the Dubai Super Cup 2022 match between Liverpool FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Al Maktoum Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The January addition of Gakpo leaves Liverpool well-stocked in attack, and with the likes of Ben Doak also emerging through the ranks, is now the right time to bid farewell to Firmino?






What do you think Liverpool should do about Firmino’s future? Let us know in the comments!

