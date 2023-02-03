With Roberto Firmino now entering the final six months of his existing deal, both he and Liverpool have a big decision to make in the coming months. Do the Reds hand him a new contract?

Recent reports suggest the Brazilian is close to extending his time at Anfield, with his agent telling Sky Germany that “really good talks had been held.”

Jurgen Klopp has made clear that he would like Firmino to stay, with the player himself also going on record as saying he would be more than happy to continue playing for Liverpool.

However, with Firmino turning 32 later this year, and having suffered from a host of injury problems in recent seasons, would it really be wise for Liverpool to offer him another contract?

Here are the answers we picked out.

“Our best attacker this year” – Keep him

Having scored nine goals in the first half of the season, some feel that Firmino still has plenty to offer.

And with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo still learning what Klopp wants from his forward players, who better to learn off than Bobby?

Yeah. Always worth keeping good players around. — Luke C (@lrchandley) February 2, 2023





If its on reduced terms, keep him as a 6th attacker. Likely only play cup games and odd rotation — Neil Stokes (@ivor07) February 2, 2023





Good for the dressing room and on the training pitch. If we were to continue playing the Firmino False Nine role, he could be a mentor to Gakpo and Jota. Doesn’t necessarily have to play him week in week out. — ABT Football Manager (@abt_fm) February 2, 2023





He's been our best attacker this year, Cody Gakpo has a lot to learn from him if he's going to play centrally as a "connector," like Klopp said. — DRed?92 (@DRed92) February 2, 2023





If the lesser European competitions are where we end up next season, we absolutely need the likes of Bobby around. — Red23 (@curtynwa) February 2, 2023

“The team needs to evolve” – Let him go this summer

The January addition of Gakpo leaves Liverpool well-stocked in attack, and with the likes of Ben Doak also emerging through the ranks, is now the right time to bid farewell to Firmino?

3 months ago I was in favour of a new deal for Firmino, but with Gakpo since arriving and Firmino repeatedly having muscle injuries, it makes little sense to keep him now. You have 7 good quality attacking options without him. And his injuries aren't going away. https://t.co/iwJb9aRAUT — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) February 2, 2023





The team needs to evolve. His performances have dipped and he's not the same player he once was. The goals he scored earlier in the season would have been a nice note for him to end on as his phasing out began. — 'Legacy fan' (@LFCSteAl) February 2, 2023





His wages are insanely high for what he's gonna give, his age and his current injury record. I wouldnt be so quick in giving him an extension. — YounesLfc (@LfcYounes) February 2, 2023





Love the man, but we need get in fresh blood. Simple as. — Audorin Sorare | Loco Leg Lock (@Audorin) February 2, 2023





Will we not learn? Why are we so insistent on giving contracts to injury prone players in their 30's? — Ben Simpson (@BLH_BenSimpson) February 2, 2023





I love Bobby, but at some point, the club needs to move on from what we had and build. Completely agree. — Märk Polëtti ?? (@markpoletti) February 2, 2023

