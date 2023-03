With 26 Liverpool players on international duty in March there are 43 fixtures to look forward to, with 17 of those able to stream live in the UK.

The Reds are not in action again until April 1, with the postponement of their clash with Fulham leading to a 16-day gap between fixtures.

However, that includes the season’s final international break, with 12 first-team players and 14 more academy youngsters called up for duty.

Here’s how you can watch all 26 of Liverpool’s internationals on TV this month.

Fixtures & TV Info

Jordan Henderson (England)

– Italy (A) – Euro Qualifier – Thursday, March 23, 7.45pm – Channel 4 / All 4

– Ukraine (H) – Euro Qualifier – Sunday, March 26, 5pm – Channel 4 / All 4

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

– Malawi (H) – AFCON Qualifier – Friday, March 24, 7pm – Not on UK TV

– Malawi (A) – AFCON Qualifier – Tuesday, March 28, 2pm – Not on UK TV

Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

– France (A) – Euro Qualifier – Friday, March 24, 7.45pm – Viaplay Sports 1

– Gibraltar (H) – Euro Qualifier – Monday, March 27, 7.45pm – Viaplay Xtra

Andy Robertson (Scotland)

– Cyprus (H) – Euro Qualifier – Saturday, March 25, 2pm – Viaplay Sports 1

– Spain (H) – Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, March 28, 7.45pm – Viaplay Sports 1

Diogo Jota (Portugal)

– Liechtenstein (H) – Euro Qualifier – Thursday, March 23, 7.45pm – Viaplay Xtra

– Luxembourg (A) – Euro Qualifier – Sunday, March 26, 7.45pm – Viaplay Online

Ibrahima Konate (France)

– Netherlands (H) – Euro Qualifier – Friday, March 24, 7.45pm – Viaplay Sports 1

– Republic of Ireland (A) – Euro Qualifier – Monday, March 27, 7.45pm – Viaplay Sports 1

Naby Keita (Guinea)

– Ethiopia (H) – AFCON Qualifier – Friday, March 24, 9.30pm – Not on UK TV

– Ethiopia (A) – AFCON Qualifier – Monday, March 27, 9pm – Not on UK TV

Kostas Tsimikas (Greece)

– Gibraltar (A) – Euro Qualifier – Friday, March 24, 7.45pm – Viaplay Online

– Lithuania (H) – Euro Qualifier – Monday, March 27, 5pm – Viaplay Sports 1

Caoimhin Kelleher (Republic of Ireland)

– Latvia (H) – Friendly – Wednesday, March 22, 7.45pm – Viaplay Sports 1

– France (H) – Euro Qualifier – Monday, March 27, 7.45pm – Viaplay Sports 1

Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland)

– San Marino (A) – Euro Qualifier – Thursday, March 23, 7.45pm – Viaplay Sports 1

– Finland (H) – Euro Qualifier – Sunday, March 26, 7.45pm – Viaplay Sports 1

Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones (England U21)

– France U21 (H) – Friendly – Saturday, March 25, 5pm – BBC iPlayer

– Croatia U21 (H) – Friendly – Tuesday, March 28, 7.45pm – BBC iPlayer

Harvey Davies, Jarell Quansah (England U20)

– Germany U20 (H) – Friendly – Wednesday, March 22, 7.30pm – Not on UK TV

– USA U20 (N) – Friendly – Saturday, March 25, 3pm – Not on UK TV

– France U20 (N) – Friendly – Tuesday, March 28, 3pm – Not on UK TV

Luke Chambers, Lee Jonas (England U19)

– Hungary U19 (H) – U19 Euro Qualifier – Wednesday, March 22, 7.30pm – Not on UK TV

– Iceland U19 (H) – U19 Euro Qualifier – Saturday, March 25, 2pm – Not on UK TV

– Turkey U19 (A) – U19 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, March 28, 7.30pm – Not on UK TV

Calum Scanlon, Bobby Clark (England U18)

– Belgium U18 (N) – Friendly – Wednesday, March 22, 3.30pm – Not on UK TV

– Croatia U18 (A) – Friendly – Friday, March 24, 12pm – Not on UK TV

– Switzerland U18 (N) – Friendly – Monday, March 27, 12pm – Not on UK TV

Ben Doak (Scotland U21)

– Sweden U21 (H) – Friendly – Thursday, March 23, 6pm – Not on UK TV

– Wales U21 (A) – Friendly – Sunday, March 26, 12pm – Red Wall+

Mateusz Musialowski (Poland U21)

– Austria U21 (H) – Friendly – Friday, March 24, 12.30pm – Not on UK TV

– Albania U21 (H) – Friendly – Monday, March 27, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Owen Beck, Tom Hill (Wales U21)

– Scotland U21 (H) – Friendly – Sunday, March 26, 12pm –Red Wall+

Vitezslav Jaros (Czech Republic U21)

– Belgium U21 (N) – Friendly – Friday, March 24, 5pm – Not on UK TV

– Netherlands U21 (N) – Friendly – Monday, March 27, 1pm – Not on UK TV

Melkamu Frauendorf (Germany U19)

– Italy U19 (H) – U19 Euro Qualifier – Wednesday, March 22, 11am – Not on UK TV

– Belgium U19 (H) – U19 Euro Qualifier – Saturday, March 25, 3pm – Not on UK TV

– Slovenia U19 (A) – U19 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, March 28, 11am – Not on UK TV

Lewis Koumas (Wales U19)

– Scotland U19 (H) – Friendly – Thursday, March 23, 6.30pm – Not on UK TV

– Scotland U19 (H) – Friendly – Sunday, March 26, 1pm – Not on UK TV

Keiran Morrison (Northern Ireland U17)

– Netherlands U17 (A) – U17 Euro Qualifier – Wednesday, March 22, 6pm – Not on UK TV

– England U17 (N) – U17 Euro Qualifier – Saturday, March 25, 12pm – Not on UK TV

– Denmark U17 (N) – U17 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, March 28, 6pm – Not on UK TV

* All dates and times UK, TV info subject to change.