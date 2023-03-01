Liverpool will be aiming to extend their run of clean sheets when they face Wolves for the fourth time since the turn of the year on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have kept four clean sheets in their last five league games and could keep a fourth in a row in the top flight for the first time since April 2022 (in a run of five).

Liverpool have won 18 of the last 20 Anfield encounters with Wolves in the league. In the last 35 league encounters home and away the Reds have prevented Wolves from scoring on 21 occasions.

They have suffered defeat in only one of the last 89 league games at Anfield played in front of fans.

The Reds have scored five goals in their last seven league games and in all competitions have netted eight in the last nine.

400 up for Hendo?

Jordan Henderson could make his 400th start for Liverpool in all competitions on Wednesday.

The Reds are four goals short of recording 450 at Anfield under Klopp in all competitions.

Mo Salah is one goal short of registering 20 in a season, in all competitions, in each of his six seasons with the Reds.

Salah is two goals behind Robbie Fowler, who is sixth on the club’s all-time league scorers list. The Egyptian has 126 goals. He has eight league goals in this campaign. At this date last season he had 19.

Cody Gakpo played his first Liverpool game against Wolves at Anfield last January in FA Cup. He has started every game since he joined the club.

Diogo Jota scored 44 times in 131 appearances for Wolves between 2017-2020 with 33 of those goals coming in 111 league outings.

The penalty wait goes on…

No current Premier League team has waited as long as Liverpool for a penalty in the league.

Their last one came at Anfield against Watford on April 2, 2022, scored by Fabinho. They and Bournemouth have not been awarded one in the league this season.

Their last league penalty against Wolves came in December 1977 when Phil Neal scored the game’s only goal from the spot.

Wolves aim to build on 3-0 win

Wolves are seeking their first league double over Liverpool since 1950-51 and their fifth ever.

Their win over Liverpool 25 days ago ended a streak of 11 successive league defeats in this fixture. In that sequence the Midlanders scored only three times, a number they doubled 67 minutes at Molineux last month.

In the Premier League era they have scored eight times in 17 meetings with the Reds, with three coming in the home victory last month.

Their win 25 days ago saw Wolves score more than once against Liverpool for the first time in 22 league encounters.

The last time they won at Anfield and scored more than one goal in the process was in December 1950, when they won 4-1.

They have lost each of their last five league visits to Anfield since winning in December 2010 when Stephen Ward scored the game’s only goal in the 56th minute.

A game to be won in the 1st half?

Wolves have scored only seven goals in the second half of games this season – the lowest of any Premier League team.

Meanwhile, 18 of Liverpool’s last 23 goals in all competitions have been scored in the first half of games, with just five second half goals in Liverpool’s last 17 matches.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have lost only one of their last six away games in the league – a 3-0 defeat at Man City in January.

Since the Spaniard took charge just before the World Cup, only Man City (three) have scored more than one goal in a league game against Wolves.

Wolves have scored 18 goals this season. Only Everton (17) have scored fewer in the league.

Tierney in the middle

The referee at Anfield on Wednesday will be Paul Tierney.

Tierney was in charge for Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Wolves at the start of February.

He sent Nunez off in the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at the start of the season, and also oversaw their league encounters at Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

Scorers this season

Liverpool: Salah 19, Nunez 12, Firmino 9, Elliott 5, Diaz 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, Gakpo 2, Van Dijk 2, Bajcetic 1, Matip 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1

Wolves: Podence 5, Neves 5, Jimenez 3, Ait-Nouri 2, Guedes 2, A. Traore 2, Dawson 1, Gomes 1, Hwang Hee-chan 1, Sarabia 1, B. Traore 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).