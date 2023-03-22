Liverpool FC back Premier League’s new fan engagement measures

Liverpool FC has announced its support for the launch of the Premier League’s Fan Engagement Standard (FES).

The FES is the latest in a series of league-wide measures designed to reinforce a commitment to ensuring long-term, meaningful engagement with supporters.

LFC initially endorsed the development of the FES – alongside other PL clubs – in November 2022 and it is being introduced following a period of detailed planning. Liverpool FC continues to lead the way in fan engagement with the launch of its official Supporters Board and inaugural meeting last August.

The historic moment signified a step change between LFC and its supporters. It is a legally-binding commitment from the club to structure strategic engagement with supporters, strengthen dialogue and increase fan involvement in decision-making processes, all of which is integral in future-proofing the LFC.

Andy Hughes, Liverpool FC’s Managing Director, and nominated Board Level Official responsible for Fan Engagement, said: “It’s hugely important to us that we have engagement with our fans, we have led the way on this with the launch of our official Supporters Board, which we’re really proud about.

“So we are delighted to show our support and further commitment to the Premier League’s Fan Engagement Standard and look forward to continuing our pioneering work in this vital area.”

Alongside its official Supporters Board, LFC remains committed to the ongoing work it continues to do with its Fan Forums.

They provide the space for issues that require short collaborative conversations with upfront and honest discussions, and cover matchday experience (to discuss the experiences at Anfield, Prenton Park and away grounds), ticketing (to discuss ticket sales, eligibility and policies), and equality, diversity and inclusion (to discuss the needs of all fans and their relationship with the club, with a particular focus on fans with additional needs or challenges when attending matches).

Speaking about the Fan Engagement Standard, Joe Blott, Chair of the LFC Supporters Board, added: “In creating our Supporters Board last August we moved into a new era of engagement with our club.

“This was historic, groundbreaking work, a step into the unknown but one which will not only benefit our current fans but more importantly, will provide a legacy for future generations.

“The PL FES now provides a framework to measure ourselves against but our challenge must always be to not just meet those standards but exceed and set new ones.”

Liverpool FC is also committed to launching a Fan Engagement Plan ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season, as outlined in the Fan Engagement Standard.