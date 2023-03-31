After delivering the news that we will be waiting for Luis Diaz‘s return, Jurgen Klopp provided a hopeful update on Thiago and an all too familiar one for Naby Keita.

Liverpool’s injury list has, thankfully, dwindled over the last few weeks and there is light at the end of the tunnel for Diaz and Thiago.

For the former, he will not be available at Man City with Klopp confirming that the club have to see “how he deals with the intensity” over the coming week, which could make a return against Arsenal possible.

As for Thiago, who has been sidelined for the last eight games with a hip complaint, the manager says he is “in a good way” and is expected to be involved in “parts” of team training next week.

“Thiago is a good way but he was not part of team training yet,” Klopp told reporters in his pre-Man City press conference.

“I think if things go well he will probably be part of next week’s training.”

Like Diaz, it will be a case of ramping up the intensity every day and watching and waiting for any reaction.

It makes for positive progress for Thiago, as word on his injury timeline has been uncertain at best since it came to light at the start of February.

But it is not so positive for Naby Keita, who is now sidelined with a “muscle injury” sustained with Guinea during the international break.

“Naby is out,” Klopp confirmed. “He came back with a muscle injury in the national team.”

Keita has missed 20 games due to injury already this season and with only 12 games to go and his contract expiring in the summer, could we have already seen him play his last game?