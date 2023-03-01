★ PREMIUM
Salah hits 20 as Van Dijk soars – Best photos as Liverpool secure valuable win

It was a victory we all needed, and it was goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah that delivered all three points against Wolves at Anfield.

The Reds made us wait, it’s been a theme of the season but, thankfully, two goals in the space of four second-half minutes gave us reason to celebrate.

After Paul Tierney consulted the VAR to rule out Darwin Nunez‘s strike, it felt like it was going to be one of those nights, with luck against us once more.

But there would be no denying Van Dijk when he headed home his third goal of the season, Diogo Jota with the assist to make the scoreboard read Liverpool 1-0 Wolves.

And you can see how much it meant to our No. 4.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk scores the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Look at that emotion.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the first goal nduring the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was then Salah’s turn to take in the adulation after scoring his 20th goal of the campaign.

That makes it six seasons in a row that the Egyptian has scored 20 or more goals. Some one-season wonder he turned out to be!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates with team-mate Harvey Elliott after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jurgen Klopp kept the Kop on their toes, not dishing out his fist pumps this time – spot that grin…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He did make sure to give Fabinho a big hug, a deserved one after a much-improved performance from the Brazilian.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (R) embraces Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And there were plenty of smiles to go around after the Reds’ 11th league win of the season.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (L) and goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrate after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Next up, Man United at Anfield. Sunday is going to be a big one and this was just the result we needed to carry us into the match.

Up the Reds!

