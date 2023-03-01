It was a victory we all needed, and it was goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah that delivered all three points against Wolves at Anfield.

The Reds made us wait, it’s been a theme of the season but, thankfully, two goals in the space of four second-half minutes gave us reason to celebrate.

After Paul Tierney consulted the VAR to rule out Darwin Nunez‘s strike, it felt like it was going to be one of those nights, with luck against us once more.

But there would be no denying Van Dijk when he headed home his third goal of the season, Diogo Jota with the assist to make the scoreboard read Liverpool 1-0 Wolves.

And you can see how much it meant to our No. 4.

Look at that emotion.

It was then Salah’s turn to take in the adulation after scoring his 20th goal of the campaign.

That makes it six seasons in a row that the Egyptian has scored 20 or more goals. Some one-season wonder he turned out to be!

Jurgen Klopp kept the Kop on their toes, not dishing out his fist pumps this time – spot that grin…

He did make sure to give Fabinho a big hug, a deserved one after a much-improved performance from the Brazilian.

And there were plenty of smiles to go around after the Reds’ 11th league win of the season.

Next up, Man United at Anfield. Sunday is going to be a big one and this was just the result we needed to carry us into the match.

Up the Reds!