Chelsea sack Graham Potter – 48 hours before Liverpool match

Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter, just 48 hours before the Londoners host Liverpool in the Premier League.

Potter has lasted less than seven months in the Stamford Bridge hot seat, having only been appointed in September following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel by new owner Todd Boehly.

The Blues go into Tuesday night’s match against Liverpool in 11th position in the Premier League, having lost 2-0 to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Potter had overseen 31 games in charge, winning just 12 in all competitions.

Chelsea announced the sacking on Sunday evening, with former Brighton midfielder Bruno Saltor to take charge on a temporary basis.

The London club, who have had seven managers in the last nine years, have spent over £600 million on new signings this season.

Earlier on Sunday, Chelsea had reportedly agreed a £17.6 million deal for 15-year-old Kendry Paez.

Julian Nagelsmann is the early frontrunner to take over, having recently left Bayern Munich.

It’s the second sacking on Sunday, with Leicester having pulled the plug on Brendan Rodgers’ reign at the Foxes earlier in the day.