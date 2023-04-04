Liverpool must avoid an eight-year low at Chelsea by getting points on the board at Stamford Bridge, a ground that has been somewhat kind in the last four visits.

Liverpool and Chelsea drew 0-0 at Anfield in January, the fifth successive match where they could not be separated in normal time.

Last season the teams met four times in the league and cup with all four finishing level after normal and extra time. Liverpool went on to win both the League Cup and FA Cup on penalties.

The two clubs have never played out four successive league draws.

But the Reds are unbeaten in the last four league visits to Stamford Bridge (two wins, two draws) since their last defeat in May 2018 and they have lost just two of the last 12 encounters at Chelsea, winning six.

A Record to Avoid

The Reds have lost all three games played since the 7-0 win over Manchester United – to Bournemouth, Real Madrid and Man City.

Not since November 2014 have they lost four games in a row in all competitions – among the teams that beat them in that sequence were Real Madrid and Chelsea.

They have won one of the last seven away games in the top flight – at Newcastle in February. In those seven matches, they scored a total of four goals.

Milestones and Birthdays

Jordan Henderson’s next appearance will be his 350th in the league for the Reds. He will be the 22nd player to reach the landmark for the club.

Harvey Elliott will celebrate his 20th birthday on the day of the game.

Mo Salah needs seven goals from Liverpool’s remaining 11 games to record 30 goals in all competitions for the third successive season.

Two Firsts at Once?

Liverpool could score twice in a fourth successive league visit to Chelsea for the first time in their history.

The Reds are currently on their longest unbeaten league run at Chelsea since December 1989 (four games). Never in their history have they gone five.

This will be Liverpool’s sixth visit to London in the league this season. They have won once (at Tottenham), with two draws and two defeats, with a visit to West Ham still to come.

Newly Potterless Blues

Chelsea have won six of their 14 home league games this season and lost four. The defeats have all come without Chelsea scoring – to Arsenal, Manchester City and Southampton (all 0-1) and Aston Villa (0-2).

They have picked up only three points from six league clashes with the other ‘big-6’ clubs – home draws with Tottenham and Man United, and a point at Anfield.

At Stamford Bridge this season they have netted 16 times – the fewest number of any of the top-11 sides.

Conversely, they have conceded only 12 at home in the top flight. Only three teams in the whole division have shipped fewer on their own turf – Man United, Newcastle and Liverpool.

Taylor Not a Good Omen

Anthony Taylor is the referee. He has taken charge of four previous clashes between the teams – Liverpool have never recorded a win – (two draws and two losses).

He has issued more red cards to players in the Premier League (four) than any other referee this season, as well as to three managers, Jurgen Klopp against Manchester City and two on this ground – Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel back in August.

This Season’s Scorers

Chelsea: Havertz 9, Sterling 7, Aubameyang 3, Jorginho 3, Mount 3, Chilwell 2, Joao Felix 2, W. Fofana 2, James 2, Koulibaly 2, Kovacic 2, Broja 1, Gallagher 1, Pulisic 1, Zakaria 1

Liverpool: Salah 23, Nunez 14, Firmino 10, Elliott 5, Diaz 4, Gakpo 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, Van Dijk 3, Bajcetic 1, Matip 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1, own goals 4

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).