Liverpool’s interest in Mason Mount continues to grow ahead of the summer and “productive talks” over a deal have already been held for the Chelsea midfielder.

It is not hard to see where the Reds’ focus lies for the summer, with Mount among a handful of midfielders linked with a summer move to Anfield.

Last week, a Chelsea source claimed a switch to Liverpool is a “serious possibility” and now Merseyside reporter Neil Jones, for GOAL, reports the Reds are “keen to take advantage of the situation.”

The situation Jones is referring to is that is Mount entering the final year of his contract in June, with talks over a new deal having “stalled.”

The 24-year-old’s contract situation will lead Liverpool to hope for a cut-price deal, although The Athletic did report that Chelsea are still to seek £70 million – but that may be overly optimistic.

Jones states Liverpool have “admired the player for some time” and were even close to signing him as an under-16s player.

Mount’s “age, experience and skillset” are deemed an “ideal fit” for Jurgen Klopp, who values versatility and is in need of a player of his profile for the next evolution of his squad.

“Productive talks” over a move for Mount have already been held, and the Reds are said to be “willing and able to meet the player’s salary demand” – which is to be an increase on his current reported salary of £80,000 a week.

And while Chelsea are seemingly open to letting Mount leave, he is not short on interest with Man United also name-checked as a club keeping tabs on his situation at Stamford Bridge.

It is a link that is growing stronger as the weeks go by and of interest to Liverpool supporters will be Mount’s record of availability, such are the woes experienced with the existing midfield.

The 24-year-old has made an appearance in 192 of Chelsea‘s 215 games since 2019/20 – which makes for 89 percent of games – reliability that Liverpool could certainly do with!