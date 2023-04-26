Liverpool travel to West Ham looking to record a third straight win for the first time in 2023.

The Reds picked up a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture back in October but will be hoping to avenge a costly 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium last season.

The spoils haven’t been shared in this fixture since February 2019, when the sides played out a 1-1 draw in the capital.

Salah chases more records

Mohamed Salah has a good record of scoring against Wednesday’s opponents, as he does with most sides, and will be looking to have further success at the London Stadium.

Salah needs just one more goal to equal John Toshack’s club record of 10 goals against West Ham in all competitions.

He is three goals short of recording 30 in all competitions for the fourth season in seven with the Reds.

The Egyptian’s next goal will see him become equal fifth on the club’s all-time league goalscorers list, joining Harry Chambers on 135.

A goal would take him beyond Robbie Fowler on the all-time list for all competitions on 184 and just two behind Steven Gerrard’s total of 186.

Mixed fortunes against the Hammers

Liverpool need three goals to record 100 in all league games at West Ham.

If two goals are scored it will take the tally of goals recorded in Premier League meetings between the sides to 150.

Liverpool are seeking their 10th league double over the Hammers in the Premier League era and their third in the last four campaigns.

They have beaten West Ham 33 times in the Premier League – against no team have they won more. They have also beaten Newcastle on 33 occasions.

In the Premier League, have won 33 of the 53 meetings, drawing 10 and losing 10.

At West Ham the Reds have won 13 and lost nine of 26 Premiership encounters, with four draws.

Expect goals

Liverpool have scored in 12 of the last 13 trips to West Ham, scoring 29 of the 48 goals registered.

The three the Reds conceded last season was as many as they had in the previous five visits combined.

Home and away, Liverpool have scored at least twice in 10 of the last 13 league clashes.

Liverpool have won each of the last two league meetings by a score of 1-0, but have never won three in succession by that scoreline.

Records to be broken

The last Liverpool hat-trick in this fixture came from Fernando Torres at Anfield in March 2008.

Michael Robinson was the last Reds player to score three away at West Ham in 1983.

Roger Hunt in 1965 and John Toshack in 1976 are the only two Liverpool players to achieve that feat.

The biggest away win at West Ham came in September 1965, a 5-1 win.

The heaviest defeat at West Ham was a 7-0 loss in September 1930.

Liverpool’s last red card in this fixture was Philippe Coutinho at Anfield in 2015.

The only other Premier League red card was awarded to Luis Garcia in 2006 at Upton Park, with the ensuing suspension cost him a place in the FA Cup Final against the Hammers.

Goalscorers this season

West Ham: Antonio 12, Bowen 11, Benrahma 9, Scamacca 8, Fornals 5, Pacqueta 4, Rice 4, Ings 3, Emerson 2, Lanzini 2, Soucek 2, Zouma 2, Aguerd 1, Dawson 1, Mubama 1, own goals 2.

Liverpool: Salah 27, Nunez 15, Firmino 11, Elliott 5, Gakpo 5, Diaz 4, Jota 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, van Dijk 3, Bajcetic 1, Matip 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1, own goals 4.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).