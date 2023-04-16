Ryan Gravenberch is the latest midfielder Liverpool have been revealed to be pursuing, and his manager at Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, had his say on the Dutch international.

Gravenberch hasn’t had the impact he would have anticipated following his signature for Bayern Munich last summer.

Playing mostly in a midfield two, Gravenberch has scored one goal in 711 minutes played this season.

Despite reliable journalists linking him with a move to Liverpool, Gravenberch is still in the youth of his career.

The arrival of Tuchel, who replaced Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern’s manager in March, could signal new opportunities for the midfielder.

Speaking after Bayern’s 1-0 win over Freiburg last weekend, his German manager said: “I see Ryan’s qualities in training, he trains well.

“We see him as an eight, who can turn very well and dribble very well.

“He has to be patient and impatient in this situation. He has to go for the smallest chance in every training session.”

The former Chelsea boss added: “He came on the field against SC Freiburg and did a good job. Now I only think about the next game against Hoffenheim. He is a candidate for a starting place, he is a candidate to fill in.”

Bayern drew that match against Hoffenheim 1-1 and Gravenberch only got 10 minutes on the pitch.

The Dutch international moved from Ajax before the start of the season but has started just three matches for the Bundesliga champions this campaign.

Just a few days after the news broke that Liverpool were no longer in the market to sign Jude Bellingham, reliable reporter Jonathan Northcroft wrote in the Times that “Liverpool have stepped up their interest in” Gravenberch.

The journalist added: “A representative of the club was in Holland on Tuesday for talks with Gravenberch’s father, Ryan senior, who mentors the player’s career.”

Northcroft also reports that Gravenberch has “a projected price tag of about £25 million.”

If Jurgen Klopp can reinvigorate the talent that saw the youngster become the Eredevisie’s youngest-ever debutant, at 16 years old for Ajax, then it would surely be a no-brainer for Liverpool to make a move.