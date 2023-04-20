Liverpool can win back-to-back league games for the first time since the start of March when they face Nottingham Forest. But when is Jurgen Klopp‘s pre-match press conference?

The Reds won for the first time in six games at Elland Road over the weekend, and now return to Anfield for a traditional Saturday kickoff against Forest.

Klopp will front the press and preview the clash from the AXA Training Centre, when he holds his pre-match press conference at 1.30pm (BST) on Friday.

* Watch Jurgen Klopp’s press conference live on This Is Anfield’s YouTube channel.

There will no doubt be questions pertaining to any lingering top-four hopes after the emphatic win over Leeds, while transfer talk could yet still be on the agenda.

There are few if any, new injuries to be concerned over, with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez working on individual programmes away from the main group on Wednesday.

Naby Keita is still absent and there was no sign of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, we expect Klopp to provide at least a brief update on the state of his squad.

After Diogo Jota ended a 373-day wait to end his goal drought against Leeds, there could be further talk on the No. 20, plus the formation change that Klopp felt had “clicked” last time out.

Klopp has recently called for the end of tragedy chanting and Forest fans are to unfurl a 30-foot banner at Anfield as they take a stand, which the manager could be asked to comment on.

This is the first time since 1998 that Liverpool and Forest have met at Anfield, and the visitors have not won on the Reds’ home soil since 1969.

* Watch Jurgen Klopp’s press conference live on This Is Anfield’s YouTube channel.