Liverpool travel to London to face West Ham on Wednesday night. So when is Jurgen Klopp‘s pre-match press conference?

Liverpool have a midweek trip to West Ham to contend with, as they look to secure a European spot next season.

Klopp will preview the clash from the AXA Training Centre, when he holds his pre-match press conference at 11.30am (BST) on Tuesday.

* Watch Jurgen Klopp’s press conference live on This Is Anfield’s YouTube channel.

It hasn’t been long since Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend, but there will still be plenty for the manager talk about as the run-in begins.

Klopp might well be asked about Tottenham‘s capitulation against Newcastle on Sunday, a result which makes Champions League qualification even more difficult for the Reds.

With just seven games left to claw back nine points on their top-four rivals, Liverpool would need to be near-perfect for the rest of the campaign, just to stand a chance of making it.

Injuries will also be a topic on the lips of the reporters in attendance.

The Reds will likely qualify for Europe, you can learn about the permutations here

We will probably receive an update on Roberto Firmino‘s fitness, though he has already been ruled out of this week’s fixtures.

Supporters will hope to have him back before the end of the season so they can bid him a proper goodbye.

Chelsea‘s search for a new manager may also be on the table at the press conference – they are reportedly close to appointing Mauricio Pochettino.

Klopp could be asked if this will affect any potential summer transfer dealings with the Londoners, namely for Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and Levi Colwill.

