Things are looking up for the Reds with the wins continuing to come as the season draws to a close. Here is your daily dose of Liverpool news for Tuesday.

Exclusive pictures from the new Anfield Road stand

The redeveloped Anfield Road end is really beginning to take shape, as highlighted by the latest footage from inside the stand.

The current roof is set to come off shortly after Liverpool’s final home game of the season against Aston Villa on May 20, ahead of the final touches which will take the stadium’s overall capacity to around 61,000 next season.

This Is Anfield captured exclusive images from inside the stand as it nears its completion this summer.

Work remains on schedule, with the first game in front of the new stand set to be Liverpool’s second game of next season after the club requested the Premier League to allow the side’s first game to be played away from Anfield.

It will hold 15,967 supporters and 1,000 of the additional seats will be allocated to the season ticket waiting list, with 3,000 going towards general admission.

Reds ‘still want’ Mount & Premier League to mic up referees

Mason Mount and Alexis Mac Allister could both join the Reds this summer, with Liverpool said to be pursuing the two midfielders simultaneously ahead of a midfield rebuild

VAR audio from Premier League officials will be made available to the public for the first time following this weekend’s upcoming set of fixtures

Schalke are interested in extending the loan of Sepp van den Berg , with the defender admitting he is “open to staying” in the Bundesliga

Latest Liverpool FC news

The players have been enjoying a well-earned break in Barcelona as Mohamed Salah shares images from the team’s night out

Cody Gakpo has admitted that he “just enjoys playing” in any capacity for Liverpool after being operating in a deeper role against Brentford at the weekend

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring 17-year-old PSG defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu according to reports from LE10 Sport

Around the grounds

West Ham would accept an offer of £120 million to prize Declan Rice away from the club, a player we have been linked with in the past but an extortionate fee (Sky Sports)

Qatari bidder Sheikh Jassim has been tipped as the preferred choice in the never-ending saga regarding Man United‘s takeover, the green and gold scarves could yet get an outing next season (Express)

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Man City are not looking for “revenge” as they prepare for a re-run of last season’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, let’s hope for the same outcome as that one (BBC)

