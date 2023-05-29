Liverpool did not disappoint in their final game of the season when it came to giving us a taste of everything, and it left plenty for fans to take in.

The 2022/23 campaign is finally over, there will be sighs of relief far and wide for Liverpool supporters – especially after living through the 4-4 draw at Southampton.

It was a smorgasbord of all that the Reds have been throughout the season in the space of 90 minutes, but it was also a time to say a final farewell to Roberto Firmino and James Milner.

Their departure is the end of era, and we now look to the summer and await the announcement of new signings before the excitement for a new campaign can rise to the surface – it’s still some time away!

But for now, let’s take one last look at what fans spotted from the final day at Southampton.

Bobby’s masterful mind control…

It would not be a final Firmino goal without the Brazilian sitting defenders on the ground with his magic feet, it just will not be the same without him!

Just look at them fall, brilliant.

Firmino puts defenders on the turf one last time for Liverpool

We’d stand with Mo too!

The Southampton mascot, who may have been a son of one the players, had the right idea when he made a beeline for Mo in the tunnel – the kid knows when to seize opportunity, clearly!

Klopp and Salah laughing

How did we then concede 4!?

You know how we mentioned this match summed up the season, we’ll just leave this here…

Liverpool had 30 shots against Southampton, the joint-most by side in a Premier League away game since Opta records began in 2003/04.

Time to take the applause

The scenes after the final whistle were touching as tributes came the way of James Milner and Firmino, both of whom were pushed onto centre-stage in front of the travelling Kop by their team-mates.

A moment of class from all as another chapter under Klopp came to a close:

Bobby and Milner say farewell to the #LFC fans

Why do goodbyes have to be so hard?

Ovation for Bobby around St Mary’s

The No. 9 was always to be serenaded by the travelling Kop for his last Liverpool outing, but Southampton fans showed a touch of class as they too clapped him off for the final time.

A player who may have initially been under-appreciated from the outside, but he leaves with the respect and admiration of many.

‘The best in the world his name is Bobby Firmino’