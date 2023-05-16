Jurgen Klopp revelled in the execution of Liverpool’s “most successful” free-kick routine, having not been blocked by one of his players this time around.

The lay-off from Mohamed Salah and the perfect execution from Trent Alexander-Arnold sealed the three points for Liverpool at Leicester.

It was not the first time we have seen the free-kick routine hit its mark – Stamford Bridge, anyone? – but the fact it did not hit one of our players was a welcome sight.

If you have blocked it out of your memory, let us refresh it for you. Jordan Henderson made an untimely block when this routine was attempted in the stalemate at Crystal Palace back in February.

Alexander-Arnold’s effort was destined to hit the back of the net and the immediate reactions of the captain’s team-mates spoke volumes as two points were dropped on that occasion.

There was no such mistake this time around and Klopp was in a joking mood when he noted the last time his team tried to execute his plan, but he did refrain from naming names – even if it was obvious.

“Third goal, what a wonderful little routine. Love it,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “That’s the best free-kick routine we have. The most successful.

“We should have scored with that three times but we defended it ourselves, I don’t mention names,” Klopp said with a grin when referencing his skipper. “Everybody can watch it on YouTube!

“We had to work a little bit on the protection, but now from there we can take it direct or roll it to both sides.

“It must be a bit more likely that we score from these situations. The amount of times we are in that area and the opponent has to make a foul, we have to use it more often.

“I take it by the way [the credit], I said already that’s my goal.”

The credit the manager is talking about came from Alexander-Arnold, who was quick to note Klopp’s role in trying out the routine once more.

“He [Klopp] spoke to us, he said let’s try it again, it has been a while since we have done it,” Alexander-Arnold said.

And what a strike it was for the No. 66’s fourth goal of the season. Question is, how long until we see it put into motion again?